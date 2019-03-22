5 Best Wearable Sports Technology Gadgets for Any Athlete

The Garmin VivoActive 3 GPS Smartwatch is designed to help you track your workouts, health, and stress levels, but it does so much more.

It comes with over 15 pre-loaded sports apps including ones for golf, cycling, yoga, running, swimming, weight training, and more. You'll know exactly how hard your workout was, how many calories burned, how many steps taken, how many bench press reps you did, and so much more. You can also download and/or create customized workouts.

And the VivoActive3 is more than just sports and health. You can hold up to 500 songs on it, make purchases with Garmin Pay, text (Android only), check social media, check the weather, control your home lights and such with the SmartThings app, and change the watch face.

