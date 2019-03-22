5 Best Wearable Sports Technology Gadgets for Any Athlete

Tracking workouts has become so easy over the years thanks to ever-evolving technology. And wearable sports technology like watches are a simple way to keep track of all aspects of your health, including steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, heart rate, sleep habits, and more.
But what is the best device for you? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models to help make your decision that much easier. There are a few from the big names like Apple, Fitbit and Garmin, and a couple on the lower end of the price scale. But all serve the same main idea — tracking fitness. So check them out below to see which is the right one.
1. Garmin VivoActive 3 GPS SmartwatchPrice: $252.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are more than 15 preloaded sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming, strength training and more
- You can use preloaded workouts or create/download customized ones
- It will track daily fitness and stress levels, including steps, heart rate, and more
- On the pricey side
- Some might find it to be a bit bulky
- Some users reported bugs on certain apps
The Garmin VivoActive 3 GPS Smartwatch is designed to help you track your workouts, health, and stress levels, but it does so much more.
It comes with over 15 pre-loaded sports apps including ones for golf, cycling, yoga, running, swimming, weight training, and more. You'll know exactly how hard your workout was, how many calories burned, how many steps taken, how many bench press reps you did, and so much more. You can also download and/or create customized workouts.
And the VivoActive3 is more than just sports and health. You can hold up to 500 songs on it, make purchases with Garmin Pay, text (Android only), check social media, check the weather, control your home lights and such with the SmartThings app, and change the watch face.
If you're a golfer, check out the our list for the best Garmin handheld GPS devices and golf watches for more options.
2. Fitbit Versa SmartwatchPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are over 15 exercise modes that track workouts and it's water-resistant up to 50 meters
- On-screen workouts play on your wrist and act as a coach
- Holds over 300 songs, gives you access to social media and has 4-day battery length
- On the pricey side
- Some users had issues with the GPS
- Some users had issues with syncing
Fitbit is known for making some of the best wearable sports technology and their Versa watch is one of their most popular products. In fact, it comes in 3 models, the Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa Special Edition.
Pre-loaded with over 15 sports apps, including ones for running and swimming (all models of the Versa is water-resistant up to 50 meters), you can track your entire workout for steps, laps, calories, heart rate, and much more. The Versa special edition also has on-screen workouts that "coach" you through.
It, too, isn't just about sports. You can track sleep habits, store over 300 songs, access all your favorite apps, and get call and text alerts.
The Versa comes with both Small and Large bands and is available in multiple color schemes.
The FItbit Alta HR is another option, a little slimmer and cheaper and is more no-frills as it mostly geared towards tracking workouts.
3. Lintelek Fitness TrackerPrice: $35.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fitness tracker for 14 sports, including running, cycling, yoga, tennis, and more
- Has a 24-hour heart rate monitor and sleep tracking analyzer
- Has capabilities to text, call, Facebook and Whats App notifications
- While water-resistant, it doesn't have a swimming fitness tracker
- This doesn't have an option to store music
- You'll need to remove the strap in order to charge it
If your main priority is to track your workouts and health while saving a few bucks, the Lintelek Fitness Tracker could be what you need.
With all-day heart rate monitor and activity tracking, the Lintelek device has 14 sports modes to analyze workouts in cycling, jogging, yoga, soccer, basketball, tennis, and more. IB68 waterproof, the watch will track mileage, calories, steps, and more.
Other neat features are the sleep monitor, sedentery alert (let's you know when you've been inactive for too long), message and call reminder, and an easy-to-read color screen display.
Each purchase comes with a one-year warranty and lifetime technical support.
4. Apple Watch Series 4Price: $484.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic workout detection, including new hiking and yoga workouts
- Many advanced fitness features like head-to-head competition, activity sharing, monthly challenges, and awards
- Optical and electrical heart sensors, and a new fall detection
- High price
- Some users thought the battery life didn't last very long
- Only works with iPhones
Of course you should expect to see an Apple product on a list of the best wearable sports technology. And while the Series 4 watch is on the pricey side, it's loaded with so many features, both fitness- and non-fitness related.
The Series 4 has automatic workout detection, including new yoga and hiking workouts. For running there are new cadence and pace alert features. It's designed to keep you motivated with head-to-head competitions, activity sharing, coaching, monthly challenges, and achievement awards.
New upgrades include a louder speaker, a faster 64-bit dual-core processor, and a larger and clearer display. The new "fall detection" feature alerts EMS and others if you take a serious spill (although Apple doesn't guarantee it). There are also electrical and optical heart sensors. The electrical sensor uses the Apple's ECG app, which is designed to work like a hospital EKG.
As for non-fitness features, the Series 4 has texts, walkie-talkie mode, music, podcasts, Siri, social media, and much more.
The Series 3 has a lot of the same functions as the Series 4, but at a better price. Learn more the Apple Watch Series 3 to see if that model is better for you.
5. LETSCOM Fitness TrackerPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tracks your heart rate, sleep quality, 14 kinds of sports like hiking, cycling, running, weights, and more
- Tracks your everyday movements like steps, calories burned, distance, and more
- Use the "VeryFitPro" app on your smartphone for detailed exercise data and extra functions
- Doesn't have all the extra features of more expensive watches
- You need to remove the band in order to charge it
- Not designed to track swimming workouts
The LETSCOM Fitness Tracker combines a sleek design and multi-functional sports tracking in a very affordable watch.
Programmed to track 14 sports -- walking, cycling, hiking, dancing, trekking, badminton, weight training, spinning, treadmill, jogging, yoga, basketball, soccer, and tennis -- the device will a utomatically track your real-time heart rate and sleep quality. As for every day activities, it will count steps, distance moved, and calories burned.
You can connect the tracker to the "VeryFitPro" app on your phone for more detailed exercise data and functions. The app will also alert you about incoming calls and messages.
Other features are the built-in USB port for charging, remote camera shooting, and alarms.
Want something a little larger and IB68 waterproof? Check out this LETSCOM Fitness Tracker on Amazon.
