Will Wade, LSU Basketball Coach: 5 Fast Facts

After a March 7th Yahoo Sports report indicating that an FBI wiretapped phone call from 2017 provided concrete evidence of Wade making an “offer” to a player. In the wake of the announcement, LSU suspended Wade indefinitely alongside star freshman Ja’vonte Smart, who would later be reinstated after one game for his cooperation with LSU and the NCAA.

Over the years, Will Wade has established himself as one of college basketball’s brightest young minds and best recruiters. In his six seasons as head coach, Wade has never had a losing season and does a great job at getting teams to far exceed their preseason expectations. Wade’s absence heading into March Madness will undoubtedly hurt the Tigers as they have looked mostly lost on both sides of the basketball since Wade was suspended.

Here is what you need to know about LSU’s suspended Head Coach.

1. Will Wade Was Suspended From LSU Following Reports of an FBI Wiretap

Without Will Wade at the helm, is 3rd-seeded LSU vulnerable to an upset vs. 14-seed Yale? Make your March a profitable one with The Line's full betting preview: https://t.co/LdZyjc8PKS pic.twitter.com/n12U2pYJ27 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2019

The Yahoo Sports report on Will Wade’s wiretapped phone call immediately made nationwide news as his name had been previously brought up the year before during the infamous Adidas Scandal. LSU immediately suspended Will Wade upon the announcement of the news alongside freshman guard Ja’Vonte Smart, who was suspected to be the player in question.

Smart has been transparent with the school, media, and NCAA en route to seeing himself reinstated after just one game. However, despite Wade actively trying to return to LSU, the school refuses to do so before Wade cooperates with the investigation. This isn’t something that Wade seems to keen on doing as he said in a prepared statement:

“I have been placed on leave because I exercised my right not to submit to a joint LSU/NCAA interview on the exact same subject matter at issue in an impending federal criminal trial in New York. My legal counsel advised the University that it would be wholly inappropriate for me, or anyone, to submit to an interview under these circumstances.”

Stuck in a stalemate, it doesn’t seem that Wade will be returning to help the third-seeded Tigers in their March Madness push any time soon.

2. Will Wade’s Dream Job, Outside of Basketball Coach, is to be a High School Teacher

Having Will Wade, Paul Manieri and Coach O on the same campus is like a supernova pic.twitter.com/nuHo5SzdNr — Barstool LSU #FreeWillWade (@LSUBarstool) January 16, 2019

After initially taking the job at LSU, Wade sat down with The Advocate and gave Tiger fans a bit of a look into who he is and what he’s like off the court. One of the questions asked Wade what his dream job was (outside of coaching the Tigers of course). Wade mentioned that he would love to be a high-school teacher.

Among other things, Wade is also an avid runner and reader along with being a big-time college football fan. He holds a special place in his heart for Clemson, where he got his start in coaching as an undergraduate student manager for the Clemson Tigers. Speaking of Wade getting his start at Clemson…

3. Wade’s coaching career began as a student manager during his undergraduate studies at Clemson

Will Wade served as an undergraduate student manager for the Clemson basketball team from 2002-2005. Wade proved to be a quick learner and upon graduating in 2005, was offered the position of a graduate assistant and later Director of Basketball Operations. In 2007 Wade took his first assistant coaching job with Harvard where he was instrumental in helping to build some of the best overall recruiting classes in the nation during his time in Cambridge. Wade would take his last assistant coaching job with VCU under Shaka Smart from 2009-2013 and played a huge role alongside Smart in breathing life back into the program.

In 2013, Wade accepted his first head coaching job at Chattanooga. Wade would spend two seasons coaching the Mocs and even led them to a 22-win season in 2014-2015. VCU would come calling after Shaka Smart left for Texas and Wade came back to the Rams where he would continue the programs winning ways with two straight NCAA tournament births.

All this led Will Wade to accepting the LSU job in 2017, offering him yet another step up to a true Power-5 conference. Wade and the Tigers struggled in SEC play last season, but with a loaded recruiting class and existing players having a year of experience under Wade’s system under their belts, the Tigers experienced a breakout 2018-2019 season prior to Wade’s suspension.

4. Entering the 2018-2019 Season, Will Wade Was the 11th Youngest Coach in Division 1 Basketball

An incredible basketball mind with six years of head coaching experience under his belt, sometimes it is easy to forget that Will Wade only turned 36 this season. Heading into the 2018-2019 NCAA basketball season, Wade was the 11th youngest coach across division one.

A wunderkind when first hired as a head coach at Chattanooga, Wade has over half a decade of head coaching experience under his belt and is still younger than 340 other of his fellow NCAA Head Coaches. Assuming Wade eventually gets reinstated and gets back to coaching basketball, he will undoubtedly be one of the best basketball coaches at the college level for years to come.

5. Will Wade’s Favorite Band is Earth, Wind & Fire



Also mentioned in Wade’s article with The Advocate is the fact that his favorite band is Earth, Wind & Fire. Being just 36 years old, the answer is one you would likely find out of a more seasoned basketball coach but does a good job in shedding light on the coach’s overall demeanor.

A fun-loving and energetic player’s coach, Will Wade has an infectious positive energy, not quite unlike just about any Earth, Wind & Fire song. Although this probably could have been lumped in with the other information from The Advocate posted above; Earth, Wind & Fire is such a legendary band that they deserve a column all their own.

Good taste coach Wade.