Zion Williamson’s Hometown: Where Is Duke Big Man From?

Zion Williamson is from Spartanburg, South Carolina and went to high school at Spartanburg Day School. Williamson was born on July 6, 2000, in Salisbury, South Carolin,a but the Duke superstar calls Spartanburg home.

Williamson shocked the college basketball world by picking Duke over teams within the state like Clemson (where his step-father played) and South Carolina. Thanks to his viral highlight videos, Williamson has been a celebrity since his high school days.

“I could never go anywhere without people going, ‘Are you Zion?’,” Williamson said, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “It was no longer No. 12. It was, are you Zion? Can I get a picture? I would go somewhere away from here thinking nobody would know who I am. And it would be ‘Do I know you from somewhere?'”

Williamson admitted that a trip to Subway even made its way to the internet after a fan posted it on social media.

“I don’t even remember that person being there,” Williamson told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “Yeah, here’s Zion here in Columbia at Subway. I’m like, wow. It’s really come to that. It’s kind of phenomenal.”

Williamson’s Parents Were Both Athletes

Williamson is not the only athlete in his family. Williamson’s mother, Sharonda Williamson, ran track at Livingstone College in North Carolina. Williamson’s father is Lateef Williamson who is a former defensive lineman. He originally committed to NC State before playing at Livingstone College, per Athlon Sports.

Williamson’s stepfather Lee Anderson is a former Clemson basketball player who helped Williamson develop his game. Williamson disappointed many people in his home state when he chose to go north for college, but Williamson noted he still calls South Carolina home.

“I’d like to thank South Carolina and Clemson for even taking the time to recruit me. … I still have a lot of love for my state,” Williamson said after committing to Duke, per The State. “I don’t want to let my state down. I love my state to death. I’m always going to represent.

Williamson’s mother offered the same message as her son.

“South Carolina’s home. So no matter where he goes in this world and what he does, South Carolina’s home, and just because he chose to go out of state is not saying we’re going to turn our back,” Sharonda Williamson explained to The State. “This is our home, we love them and we hope they love us back.”

Williamson Was Ranked Behind 2 of His Duke Teammates Coming Out of High School

Despite all the viral videos, Williamson was not the top player in the country coming out of Spartanburg. Two of Williamson’s teammates, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, were ranked above the big man in the high school recruiting rankings. Williamson was ranked No. 5 by both Rivals and 247 Sports.