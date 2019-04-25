2019 NHL Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Match-ups and Schedule

The field of 16 teams in the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs has been dwindled down to just eight after a conference quarterfinal round that saw several upsets. These eight teams will now face off in the conference semifinals to determine who will be the 2019 NHL’s version of the “Frozen Four.”

Match-ups and How They Got Here

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: After finishing in second place in the Atlantic Division with 107 points, the Boston Bruins dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games to set up a series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus was the Eastern Conference’s second wild card with 98 points. The Blue Jackets not only pulled off a huge upset of the conference’s top seed and President’s Trophy winner Tampa Bay Lightning but did so in only four games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Like the Bruins, New York finished second in their division, the Metropolitan, with 103 points. That pit them against the division’s third-place team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. New York advanced after getting four consecutive wins over Pittsburgh. The series for Carolina was a stark contrast, going seven games. The Hurricanes were the Eastern Conference’s top wild card with 99 points.

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: St. Louis is the only third-place team in its division in the final regular season standings to advance to the conference semifinals. The Blues recorded 99 points in the regular season then defeated the Central division’s second-place team, the Winnipeg Jets, in six games. Dallas also defeated the Nashville Predators, who won the Central division, in six games. The Stars were the Western Conference’s top wild card with 93 points.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Colorado’s five-game defeat of the Western Conference’s top seed, the Calgary Flames, was another upset pulled off by a second wild card in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche were the final team to make the playoffs in the West with 90 points. San Jose finished second in the Pacific division with 101 points then advanced by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

Conference Semifinals Schedule by Date

The conference semifinals start on Thursday, April 25 and most of the games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. A few games on the weekends will be on regular NBC. All series are a best of seven and follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format. All times listed are Eastern.

Thursday, April 25

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Friday, April 26

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday, April 27

Dallas at St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBC

Columbus at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, April 28

Carolina at New York, 3 p.m., NBC

Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Monday, April 29

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday, April 30

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBCSN

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, May 1

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday, May 2

Boston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Friday, May 3

New York at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Dallas at St. Louis (if necessary), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday, May 4

Columbus at Boston (if necessary), 7:15 p.m., NBC

Colorado at San Jose (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Sunday, May 5

St. Louis at Dallas (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Carolina at New York (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Monday, May 6

San Jose at Colorado (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Boston at Columbus (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Tuesday, May 7

Dallas at St. Louis (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

New York at Carolina (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Wednesday, May 8

Columbus at Boston (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Colorado at San Jose (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Thursday, May 9

Carolina at New York (if necessary), time and broadcast channel to be determined

Conference Semifinals Schedule by Series

Carolina vs. New York

Game 1: Friday, April 26, in New York, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Sunday, April 28, in New York, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Wednesday, May 1, in Carolina, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Friday, May 3, in Carolina, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5, in New York, channel and time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 7, in Carolina, channel and time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Thursday, May 9, in New York, channel and time TBD

Colorado vs. San Jose

Game 1: Friday, April 26, in San Jose, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Sunday, April 28, in San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30, in Colorado, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Thursday, May 2, in Colorado, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4, in San Jose, channel and time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, May 6, in Colorado, channel and time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8, in San Jose, channel and time TBD

Columbus vs. Boston

Game 1: Thursday, April 25, in Boston, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, April 27, in Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30, in Columbus, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Thursday, May 2, in Columbus, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4, in Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, May 6, in Columbus, channel and time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8, in Boston, channel and time TBD

Dallas vs. St. Louis

Game 1: Thursday, April 25, in St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, April 27, in St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Monday, April 29, in Dallas, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1, in Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, May 3, in St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, May 5, in Dallas, channel and time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 7, in St. Louis, channel and time TBD

The conference semifinals will pair eight teams all riding the momentum of a playoff series win against each other. The result should be four series full of exciting hockey.