2019 Topps Definitive Baseball Cuts to the Chase

Slated to release on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Topps Definitive Baseball is one of the highest-end products of the year but offers a lot of content which collectors want.

Lower-end baseball card sets are largely full of base cards that aren’t worth but a few cents on the secondary market. Collectors who aren’t simply looking to build a complete set will often buy several hobby boxes of a product chasing the relatively few and rare cards that will fetch a significant price, which are often parallel cards of varying colors, autographed cards, and cards that have memorabilia like jersey patches embedded. Topps Definitive eliminates all the fillers and delivers only what most collectors are chasing.

Hobby boxes of Definitive contain one eight-card pack, which are all either autographed cards or autographed memorabilia cards. The autograph cards are sequentially numbered to 50 or less, with parallels of varying colors coming in rarities ranging from 25 to 1/1. All autographs are on-card versus stickers. The best rookies, MLB legends and star veterans are included. Highlights of the autograph cards include a framed set and dual autograph cards, pairing the signatures of two players.

The autographed relic cards in Definitive are impressive. The memorabilia embedded in these cards include batting helmet pieces, jersey swatches, nameplate letters and numbers, and cut pieces of other autographed materials. Like with the autograph cards, there are parallels of varying rarities, framed cards, and dual cards. One of the most attractive pieces are the booklet cards. Featuring an on-card autograph on one side of the booklet and a jumbo jersey patch on the other, the booklet cards are probably the most aesthetically pleasing part of 2019 Definitive.

As all these pieces aren’t easily accessible, the cost of Definitive reflects that. Hobby boxes will go at online retailers and the hobby shops who received some of the product for around $1,100. This is definitely not a set for the casual collector or a parent looking to get her/his child/children into the hobby. This set is reserved for serious collectors who are looking to add rare pieces to the gallery.

Topps has yet to release a comprehensive checklist for 2019 Definitive, so it’s unclear exactly which active and retired players have signed for the product. After the product releases, collectors will discover the cards as they are unboxed. Many of the cards will likely be up for sale on the secondary market in places like Ebay.

For those who want to get in on the action but either don’t have a grand to drop or simply don’t want to spend that kind of money on baseball cards, another option is to buy into a group break of the product. Group breaks are offered by collectors, some of whom do it for a living. The breaker will buy the product and then sell shares of the product at a profit, allotting the cards to customers based on the shares purchased. Share prices and quantities are set by the breakers, but there’s currently one with shares going for $159 Canadian.

2019 Topps Definitive is one of the most value-packed sets of the year, but all the hits don’t come cheaply. Buying into this product is what defines a serious collector.