76ers Playoff Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets; Joel Embiid Injury Status

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will open the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the Sixers seem likely to be at less than 100 percent when it comes to the overall health of their roster. Specifically, All-Star center Joel Embiid is trending in the wrong direction prior to the postseason opener.

Philly has taken an incredibly cautious approach with Embiid down the final stretch of the regular season, playing him sparingly. He really only suited up against Eastern Conference playoff contenders aside from a few other games after the All-Star break. That was the point when Embiid’s knee ailment flared up and led to him having to sit for what was described as a minor knee injury and load management.

As we now know, it appears the “load management” aspect may have stemmed largely from an injury. We’re going to breakdown the latest on Embiid’s playoff status and injury, along with the team’s roster and starting lineup for their series against the Nets.

Joel Embiid’s Latest Injury Status vs. Nets

Heading into Game 1, the bad news came Friday when the league’s official injury report was updated. There were three Sixers players on it, one of which was Embiid, who was listed as doubtful due to “left knee soreness.” Here’s the team’s full injury report, courtesy of the NBA.

Joel Embiid (left knee soreness): Doubtful

Jonah Bolden (left knee soreness): Questionable

James Ennis (right quad contusion): Out

The question at this point becomes how serious Embiid’s knee injury is and how long it could keep him sidelined.

As Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported, the injury appears to be knee tendonitis, and Embiid said he has been doing rehab and using a lot of ice to manage it. Prior to the injury report coming out, Embiid told Neubeck and other reports that he was unsure about his availability for the playoff opener.

“I have no idea,” Embiid said Friday. “[It’s] just about the pain in my knee. Just got to keep working through it and see how I feel every day, and you never know what’s going to happen.”

The injury report just confirmed what most were worried about. Embiid is unlikely to go in Game 1, and his status beyond that is up in the air. As Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia revealed, the Sixers star said he has been experiencing “increasing pain” in his left knee recently.

Joel Embiid says he has been experiencing increasing pain in his left knee recently (which he says he started feeling when they got back from All-Star) & that whether or not he plays tomorrow will depend on how much pain he feels. #Sixers #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/zIBZ0YV8lu — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 12, 2019

Sixers Playoff Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets

*Notates expected starter

C: Jonah Bolden (Q)*, Boban Marjanovic, Greg Monroe, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott

SF: Jimmy Butler*, Furkan Korkmaz, Jonathon Simmons

SG: JJ Redick*, Zhaire Smith*, Shake Milton, Haywood Highsmith

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

It’ll be interesting to see what Sixers coach Brett Brown opts to do with the starting lineup if Embiid is out, but it’s likely he’ll stick with Jonah Bolden, assuming he suits up. Beyond that, the absence of James Ennis is also worth noting, as it could lead to minutes for either rookie Zhaire Smith, Furkan Korkmaz or Jonathon Simmons.

There’s also a good chance the Sixers could shift Tobias Harris to small forward and Jimmy Butler to shooting guard/point guard at points when JJ Redick or Ben Simmons come off the floor. In turn, this would allow Mike Scott to pick up additional minutes.

As for Smith, the rookie out of Texas Tech, he played in just six games this season but saw extended run down the stretch when Philly had clinched the No. 3 seed. In the final two games of the year, the 19-year-old guard scored 28 total points with seven assists and six rebounds while averaging 31 minutes per game.

