Amy Taylor, Cierre Wood’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Taylor is the girlfriend of former NFL linebacker Cierre Wood. She has been charged with child abuse and neglect of her five-year-old daughter La-Rayah Davis, who died this week. Wood has been charged with murder.

Taylor is 25 years old, and has been married once before. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Taylor & Wood Were Arrested on April 10 in Connection to the Death of Taylor’s Daughter

Taylor and Wood were arrested on Wednesday in Las Vegas, after her daughter died in a hospital on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the child is unknown.

2. Davis’ Father Was Denaun Davis; Taylor & Davis Were Married for a Period of Time

Denaun Davis is the father of Davis. He and Taylor were married for a period of time, and appeared to be together as recently as 2016.

Following the news of his daughter’s death, Denaun took to Facebook to request that people not speak ill of his ex-wife, let it hurt him legally. He wrote,

Everyone I know this is tragic but for me and La’Rayah can we keep the slander and bashing down. Just so there’s no backlash and any chance that can be used against me. I know we are all hurting and we all have words and emotions everyone can personally reach me if anyone has questions please you all can still post about La’Rayah and the life she lived you can still share photos in honor of her memory. Any I’ll words towards Amy will be put on me

3. A Fundraiser for Davis’s Memorial Has Raised Over $3,400 in One Day

The GoFundMe summary for Davis’s memorial reads,

Help us raise money to bring this precious 5 year old little girls body back home to her dad from Nevada so she can have a proper memorial service. She passed away to soon because of something that can’t even be explained…please anything helps God bless you and thank you ❤️

The goal has been raised because the $2,000 only covers getting her home…we would like to raise more money for the service and to help Danaun take some time off.

4. Taylor Lives in Sonora, California, According to Her Facebook

Per her Facebook, Taylor lives in Sonora, California, as does Denaun. She worked at the Modesto Bee, which describes itself on Facebook as “the area’s premier source of news and information, and the leading provider of advertising options in the communities we serve. We produce top-quality, intensely local digital and print products 365 days per year — and have for more than a century.”

5. The Cause of Death for Davis Is Unknown

The exact cause of death for Davis has not yet been declared, though Wood and Taylor have both been charged with first-degree child abuse.