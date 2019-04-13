Anthony Beauvillier Injury Update: Islanders Left Wing Probable for Game 2

After sitting out of practice on Thursday, there was some concern over whether New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier would be able to man his spot on New York’s third line for the Islanders’ playoff game on Friday. It now looks like those concerns were overblown.

The Islanders will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals series between the two teams on Friday, April 12 and Beauvillier will occupy his usual spot in New York’s rotation.

Third-line left winger Anthony Beauvillier, the Islanders' only question mark for tonight, is 'probable' after skating this morning, Barry Trotz said. Robin Lehner obviously will be back in goal. #DKPS #Penguins — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) April 12, 2019

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz held Beauvillier out of practice on Thursday, April 11. Trotz called it a “maintenance day.” While Beauviller will likely be available Friday night, there are still question marks about how much he will play.

In the first game of the series, which New York won 4-3 in overtime, Beauvillier was only on the ice for just over 11 minutes. That was the lowest on-ice time of any of the Islander forwards in the overtime game. Part of Beauvillier’s lack of playing time could be attributed to his recent production.

In the last 15 games, Beauvillier has only recorded two goals and three assists. That seems far below his potential impact, as in the 66 previous games he logged 16 goals. If Beauvillier’s playing time is limited Friday night, one of the possibilities for logging the minutes on the ice is rookie Michael Del Colle. He skated in Beauvillier’s place in practice Thursday.

The 28th overall selection in the 2015 draft by New York, Beauvillier has struggled all season to replicate a stellar 2017-18 campaign. In that season, he contributed 21 goals and 15 assists to the Islanders’ cause. His face-off percentage was actually at a career-high in the 2018-19 regular season, however.

Wednesday’s victory over Pittsburgh was Beauvillier’s first-ever playoff game. Beauvillier, who will turn 22 in June, was the only member of his team not to practice Thursday. Trotz spoke to the media about Beauvillier after practice Thursday.

“He was on the puck,” Trotz said. “Even on the Leddy goal, he was in the dirty area. That goal might not go in if Beau is not right in front of Murray and taking his eyes away a little bit. I liked his game.”

The Islanders will need Beauvillier just for depth if not his talent if they advance in the postseason. The winner of the Pittsburgh-New York series will face the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals series in the conference semifinals. The defending Stanley Cup Finals winners currently hold a 1-0 lead over Carolina, with Game 2 of that series slated for Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

The four goals the Islanders scored in Game 1 are second-most so far this postseason, only falling short of the five goals the San Jose Sharks scored in the opening game of their series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

If the Islanders are able to win Friday, it will send them to Pittsburgh with some breathing room. How many opportunities Beauvillier will get to contribute to that remains to be seen, but it seems certain he will be available for New York.