Becky Hammon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Spurs are battling back and forth with the Nuggets in the Western Conference 1st round, continuing with Game 5 action tonight in Denver with the series tied 2-2. San Antonio is trying to be the first No. 7 seed to top a No. 2 seed since 2010.

The team that did it that year? Gregg Popovich’s Spurs. His staff has changed some since then, but the most historic change came when he hired former WNBA guard Becky Hammon in 2014. She became the first full-time female assistant in NBA history and has shattered other glass ceilings, as well.

Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. She Started on the Spurs Staff as a Scout & Has Worked Her Way Next to Popovich on the Bench

Becky Hammon has been hired by the San Antonio Spurs as the first ever full time female coach in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/qrWdxypQVf — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 6, 2014

After her 16th season in the WNBA, Hammon retired to immediately join Popovich’s staff for “scouting, game-planning and the day-to-day grind of practice,” according to ESPN.

“Nothing in my life has really ever been easy. I’ve always been someone who did it uphill,” Hammon said at the time. “I’m up for challenges. I’m up for being outside the box, making tough decisions and challenges. … And I’m a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. Throw those all in there and this was the perfect challenge and opportunity.”

Popovich has bucked hiring trends before, bringing in Italian-born coach Ettore Messina, a 4-time EuroLeague champion, as an assistant around the same time as Hammon. This is what Popovich had to say in a statement when he added her to his staff:

“I very much look forward to the addition of Becky Hammon to our staff. Having observed her working with our team this past season, I’m confident her basketball IQ, work ethic and interpersonal skills will be a great benefit to the Spurs.”

Since then, her list of “first” has grown. She coached in an NBA All-Star game. She interviewed for the head position at Colorado State’s men’s team, and even turned down an offer from Florida. She interviewed for the Bucks coaching job last summer.

Now, she’s Popovich’s top assistant next to him on the bench.

2. She Led the Spurs’ Summer League Team to a Title in 2015

Another first: she was the head coach for the Spurs’ Summer League team in 2015. She also returned from Las Vegas with the title.

San Antonio defeated Phoenix 93-90 in the championship game to end the summer with a 6-1 record. Per interviews with WNBA.com, she earned “universal praise” from her players.

Kyle Anderson: “That was awesome. She did a really good job. We only lost one game out here in Vegas, and the game we lost she drew up a great play for us. She put us in a great position to win the game with a great play to get a last-second shot; it just didn’t go in. Every other thing other than that, she got our guys ready to play. We got a very difficult system down pat with just a little amount of time.

Former Spurs center Pau Gasol lauded her for her attention to detail in an article with The Players’ Tribune.

Popovich gave a strong answer to anyone in the rest of the league that might be hesitant to hire Hammon as a head coach after her success.

“It’s going to take somebody who has some guts, some imagination, and is not driven by old standards and old forms,” he said in a New Yorker piece. “If somebody is smart, it’s actually a pretty good marketing deal—but it’s not about that. It’s got to be that she’s competent, that she’s ready.”

3. She Hails From Rapid City, South Dakota

For Becky Hammon to be hired as a head coach, Gregg Popovich said, “it’s going to take somebody who has some guts, some imagination, and is not driven by old standards and old forms.” https://t.co/ws7BNOqfXa pic.twitter.com/CFmrOzLJe1 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 16, 2018

Hammon, now 42-years old, was born in Rapid City (S.D.) to Marty and Bev Hammmon. Her father was a basketball coach in his own right for over 3 decades. In an article with Bleacher Report, he said that his daughter “came out of the womb loving basketball.”

Becky Hammon had a basketball in her hands by the time she was a toddler. She learned to dribble around the time she began to walk. By age five, she was dribbling with both hands. “I have pictures of myself, like two and three years old, and I had a basketball, full size,” Becky Hammon said. “I never remember a time in my life where I didn’t have a basketball. That’s the honest-to-God truth.”

She competed with boys in local recreation and YMCA leagues before starring at Stevens High School in Rapid City.

4. She Saw Extensive Success & Won Accolades at Colorado State

After earning a scholarship to play at Colorado State, she immediately made an impact, scoring 2,740 points to be the No. 11 all-time point leader at the time in NCAA women’s basketball history.

She led the Rams to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1996. According to NCAA.com, the 5-foot-6 guard continued her prolific scoring in the 1998 and 1999 tournaments.

In 1998, Hammon put up 56 points in the Rams two tournament games, the second of which was a loss that sent them home. In 1999, Hammon became one of only three players to make 16 free throws in a first- or second-round game, and the only to do so twice. Colorado State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first (and only) time.

With 22.9 points per game in her final season, she earned the Frances Pomeroy Award for best player under 6-foot (men) or 5-foot-8 (women). This year’s NCAA Championship-winning coaches Tony Bennett and Kim Mulkey both have that honor.

5. She Played for the New York Liberty & San Antonio Silver Stars in the WNBA. She Also Competed Internationally for Russia in 2008

After going undrafted in the 1999 WNBA Draft, she signed a contract with the New York Liberty to be a backup point guard to Teresa Witherspoon. After a unproductive rookie season, Hammon upped her scoring average to 11 points per game in 2000.

Over her 16-year career with the Liberty and eventually the Silver Stars, she averaged 13 points and 3.8 assists. She made the All-Star team 6 times. Her career also saw a few ACL injuries, including a season-ending one in 2003 and a career-ending one in 2014.

In addition, she became a naturalized Russian citizen to compete for the country in the 2008 Olympics. The U.S. team didn’t initially recruit her, so she signed a $2 million deal to play for the CSKA Moscow professional club (per Reuters).

She was criticized by U.S. national team coach Anne Donovan as an “unpatriotic person.” She eventually stepped back on these words, but Hammon defended her decision.

“It was a hard decision. I know I’m doing it for the right reasons,” Hammon told Reuters. “I know how I feel about my country. I love what America stands for and that we’re the free world. But freedom has never been free. People have paid for it.”

The Russians won the bronze medal in Beijing.