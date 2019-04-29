Ben Simmons’ Rumored Girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, Dating Fellow NBA Star?

With the Philadelphia 76ers advancing out of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, it marks the second consecutive season they’ve done so. Now, the attention shifts to trying to continue their postseason run, and while the focus is primarily locked there, it’s led to Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner becoming a hot-button topic.

The Sixers All-Star guard has been rumored to be dating Jenner on and off over the past year or so. But with the NBA playoffs heating up and Simmons locked in on trying to lead the team to an NBA title, Erin Silvia and Russ Weakland of Hollywood Life revealed he’s shifting his focus a bit.

“Ben is devoted to the NBA playoffs right now and going out on dates with Kendall would be a bad look for a team that is looking to win the NBA Championship,” a source close to Kendall and Ben EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s all business and it’s all basketball for Ben. They are still dating each other but it’s not super duper serious and she is still invited to any of his games that she’d like to attend, but she is busy herself and doesn’t always have the time. They are giving each other some time to themselves so he can focus all of his attention to the team and the games that are upcoming. He doesn’t want to be in the news for being out late or on dates when the team is counting on him and trying to win games. He doesn’t want his teammates to think he isn’t all in.”

It’s certainly an interesting story from less than a week ago, but it appears that there’s even more to it than that. Although the site points out that the two will “have plenty of time” to spend together this summer, it now appears Simmons and Jenner may have split.

Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Reported Split

There had been various rumblings over the fact that Simmons and Jenner were no longer together. One of which came from sports gossip blog Terez Owens, which was denied at the time by Philly photographer Hugh E. Dillon.

But as The Inquisitr revealed, Dillon tweeted an apology to Owens, appearing to believe the rumors of the two no longer dating.

“Apologies to ⁦@TerezOwens⁩ looks like ⁦Ben Simmons and ⁦Kendall Jenner⁩ have split. I’ve been getting tips on are they or aren’t they together for days. I’m going w/not in hopes both sides will stop thinking I care a lot and stop DMing me.” Dillon tweeted.

Unfortunately, the drama wasn’t quite done there, and while Simmons appears to be focused entirely on the NBA playoffs, Jenner may be looking towards her own future away from him. Reports are out that she was recently spotted with Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

Kendall Jenner Reportedly With Blake Griffin

In an interesting twist to the story just days after the above news, Certified Pop reported that Jenner and Griffin met for dinner late last week. The two dated previously, before Jenner and Simmons began their relationship. According to the report, the Pistons star and Jenner did not leave together.

It’s unknown what the situation looks like in the grand scheme, but Certified Pop also cites that Simmons was the one who wanted the split from Jenner at the time. There does not appear to be any reason to think that anything relating to the Sixers star and the model will change anytime before the NBA playoffs wrap up for the team.

