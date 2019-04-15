9 Best Cheap Golf Drivers for Beginners Under $100

The highlight of Pinemeadow Golf’s PGX Offset Driver is its anti-slice technology. Because let’s face it, many of us can use it. Especially beginners.

This anti-slice design helps you square the ball at impact which results in straighter drivers so you can enjoy watching your golf balls land in the fairway.

The driver has a large club head at 460cc and has a big sweet spot, which promotes maximum forgiveness even on off-centered hits. It has a 10.5 degree loft, a 58 lie, and it weighs 200 grams. The black matte finish with white and green highlights is not only stylish, but will aid in pre-shot alignment.

The club has a regular flex graphite shaft and comes with a headcover. It’s available for both right- and left-handed players.