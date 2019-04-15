9 Best Cheap Golf Drivers for Beginners Under $100

Golf can be a pretty expensive sport to play. But if you’re a beginner, you probably don’t want to shell out a ton of cash on your first set of clubs. And some of the best cheap golf drivers can be had for under $100 and still be top-quality clubs. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular inexpensive drivers to halp you make your decision easier.
In fact, you can get most equipment at bargain prices, including inexpensive putters, cheap golf wedges, and value golf bags.
1. Pinemeadow PGX Offset Driver
Cons:
- The offset of the driver helps you square the ball at impact resulting in straighter drives
- A 460cc clubhead with a large sweet spot for maximum forgiveness
- The black matte finish with bright white and green highlights make it easy to line up your shots
- Some users felt the shaft was too short (by roughly 2 inches)
- Some users said the paint on the club head began chipping
- Some users felt the offset was difficult to get used to
The highlight of Pinemeadow Golf’s PGX Offset Driver is its anti-slice technology. Because let’s face it, many of us can use it. Especially beginners.
This anti-slice design helps you square the ball at impact which results in straighter drivers so you can enjoy watching your golf balls land in the fairway.
The driver has a large club head at 460cc and has a big sweet spot, which promotes maximum forgiveness even on off-centered hits. It has a 10.5 degree loft, a 58 lie, and it weighs 200 grams. The black matte finish with white and green highlights is not only stylish, but will aid in pre-shot alignment.
The club has a regular flex graphite shaft and comes with a headcover. It’s available for both right- and left-handed players.
Find more Pinemeadow PGX Offset Driver information and reviews here.
2. Intech TEC Plus 460cc Ti Matrix Driver
Cons:
- High moment of inertia (MOI) promotes maximum forgiveness
- The 460cc club head size is the largest one allowed by the USGA
- Designed to get easy launch and low spin
- Right-handed only
- Some users felt the club head wasn't very durable
- Some users felt the shaft was too stiff
When it comes to the best cheap golf drivers, the Intech TEC Plus 460cc Ti Matrix really comes in at a bargain price.
The extra large club head (460cc) is the maximum size allowed by the USGA and has a bigger sweet spot for added forgiveness. Designed to allow you to get high launch and low spin, it’s a great club for beginners who are trying to hit straighter, longer drives.
It features a 10.5 degree loft, a lightweight graphite shaft, and a soft, comfortable grip. The club comes with a headcover, too.
Find more Intech TEC Plus 460cc Ti Matrix Driver information and reviews here.
3. Wilson Velocity HDX Driver
Cons:
- Made of titanium alloy for better durability and ball flight
- Large club face with weight lower in the head for easier launch off the tee
- Designed to get extra distance and more forgiveness thanks to the large sweet spot
- Only available in right-handed style
- It might not come with a headcover
- Durability is usually a concern with less expensive clubs
The Wilson Velocity HDX Driver is designed to help golfers get easy launch and extra distance off the tee.
Oversized and made of titanium alloy, the weight of the club head is low, which helps to get launch, and there is a large sweet spot for maximum forgiveness. The driver also won’t spin much, so you’ll get some added distance.
The Velocity HDX is lightweight and has a regular flex graphite shaft so you’ll generate more swing speed, which leads to more yardage.
Find more Wilson Velocity HDX Driver information and reviews here.
4. Intech Golf Oversized Bohemoth Driver
Cons:
- High MOI design offers excellent launch and forgiveness
- Oversized 520cc head has a giant club face and sweet spot
- Lightweight shaft is available in both regular and senior flex
- Doesn't conform to USGA rules
- Only available for right-handed players
- Some users felt the senior flex shaft limited distance
If you’re new to the sport and looking for golf clubs for beginners, you’d be wise to find a driver that won’t break the bank. And the Intech Golf Oversized Behemoth Driver is just that.
One caveat, though; due to its massive size, it doesn’t conform to USGA rules. But it’ll sure help you get distance off the tee. You just can’t use it an sanctioned tournaments.
At 520cc, it has a massive club face and sweet spot, which helps provide forgiveness, even on off-center shots. This will help with your confidence, something new players absolutely need.
The club comes with a headcover and a comfortable Intech rubber grip. The graphite shaft is available in regular or senior flex, and the loft comes in your choice of 10.5 or 12 degrees.
Find more Intech Golf Oversized Bohemoth Driver information and reviews here.
5. Bullet Golf B52 Bomber Driver
Cons:
- Lightweight so you'll generate faster swing speeds for extra distance
- Designed to get high launch with low spin
- Stylish red, white, and blue design with a USA headcover
- Only available for right-handed players
- Shorter players might find the club too long
- Only available in 1 loft (10.5 degrees)
If a cool patriotic style is what you want, then the Bullet B-52 Bomber is one of the best cheap golf drivers you’re going to find.
Featuring a metallic blue, pearl white, and red club head design, the club will add some flair to your golf bag, especially when the USA headcover is on it.
With a large club head and sweet spot, forgiveness is a major highlight of this driver. It’s designed to get high launch and minimal spin, while the lightweight graphite uniflex shaft promotes faster club speeds, which leads to extra distance.
Find more Bullet Golf B52 Bomber Driver information and reviews here.
6. Pinemeadow PGX 500 Golf Driver
Cons:
- Oversized driver (500cc) has an extra large sweet spot for maxmimum forgiveness
- Stylish matte black finish helps with pre-shot alignment
- Designed to give you high launch and low spin
- Illegal by USGA standards
- Some users experienced durability issues (dents)
- Available for right-handed players only
Another illegal driver on the USGA list is the Pinemeadow Golf PGX 500 Driver. Sure, using it would break the rules in a sanctioned, but it’s A-OK for a round with the buddies at the local course.
The driver’s head size is 500cc and it features an extra large sweet spot so there’s maximum forgiveness. Designed to get you higher launch and less spin, getting more distance shouldn’t be an issue. The black matte finish offers nice contrast to the green grass so you’ll be all set for your pre-shot alignment.
The mid-flex graphite shaft promotes faster swing speeds and the loft is 10.5 degrees. It comes with a headcover and standard Pinemeadow grip.
Find more Pinemeadow PGX 500 Golf Driver information and reviews here.
7. Tommy Armour Launch XL TA-27 Driver
Cons:
- Features a Dynamic Launch Technology (DLT) shaft
- Designed to add distance and cut down on spin
- Easy to hit club has a large sweet spot for more forgiveness
- Some less expensive clubs don't hold up as well
- Only available in 1 loft (10.5 degrees)
- Some users felt the shaft didn't have much flex
Tommy Armour is a World Golf Hall of Fame member (1976) after 25 PGA Tour wins, including 3 majors. So the golf clubs that bear his name certainly carry some credibility. The Launch XL TA-27 Driver is no exception.
Affordable and stylish, the club is highlighted by its lightweight regular flex graphite shaft, which features Dynamic Launch Technology (DLT) that’ll help you get underneath the ball for excellent launch on every tee shot. You’ll also create faster swing speeds with less spin, so you’ll get some extra distance.
The club head measures a generous 460cc and it has a 10.5 degree loft with a comfortable Swing Tack grip.
You can also get the Launch XL TA-27 in left-handed models.
Find more Tommy Armour Launch XL TA-27 Driver information and reviews here.
8. Pinemeadow Golf Command W7X Driver
Cons:
- It has aerodynamic speed slots in the sole of the club to increase head speed for better distance
- The white finish makes a distinct view from the green grass for easy alignment
- Made of durable and affordable Ti-Alloy materials
- The loft is 10 degrees might not be best for beginners looking for launch
- Only available for right-handed players
- The white color could show nicks and scratches a little more
Another Pinemeadow Golf model to make this list is the Command W7X Driver, which is highlighted by strategically placed aerodynamic speed slots in the sole of the club which will increase head speed, and, in turn, give you more distance.
The stylish design features an all-white top, which gives excellent contrast to the green grass so you’re to be sure to get proper alignment on each tee shot, which will ultimately build consistency and accuracy.
The Command W7X is made of strong Ti-Alloy materials and has a 460cc size club head with a 10 degree loft and 60 degree lie. It has a standard Pinemeadow grip and a Pinemeadow Limited Graphite Shaft.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf Command W7X Driver information and reviews here.
9. Aspire Pro-X Titanium Face Adjustable Driver
Cons:
- An adjustable driver (loft can be changed between 9 and 12 degrees)
- There is also an option for a Ti-Face instead of the adjustable one
- The aerodynamics of the club head increases speed which adds distance
- The adjustable loft might be a little advanced for new players
- Some might find the stiff flex shaft less useful
- Quantities may be limited
Some of the best cheap golf drivers feature very innovative technology, and the Aspire Pro-X Titanium Face Adjustable Driver falls into that category.
With this driver you have the option of getting a special Ti-Face, which is thin and light and has a very large sweet spot for added forgiveness. The other option is the adjustable face, which allows you to vary the loft from 9 to 12 degrees. Pretty cool.
Both drivers have an aerodynamic head shape, which leads to faster club speeds and more distance. The center of gravity is low so you’ll get easier launch and the V6 Graphite Shaft will also help with that as it has Dynamic Launch Technology (DLT). The Tour Pride grip is extremely comfortable and more durable than rubber.
Find more Aspire Pro-X Titanium Face Adjustable Driver information and reviews here.
