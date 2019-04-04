11 Best Golf Iron Covers: Your Easy Buying Guide

When you buy a new set of golf irons, it’s very rare that they come with headcovers. But you probably paid a pretty penny for those clubs (golf equipment isn’t cheap), so it’s a good move to protect your investment. So we’ve come up with a list below of the some of the most popular and best golf iron covers, which help cut down on nicks and scratches on the clubheads, ultimately prolonging their durability.
In fact, it’s probably a good idea to protect all your clubheads, so putter covers, hybrid covers, and driver covers are all recommended.
1. Craftsman Golf Synthetic Leather Iron Headcovers Set
Cons:
- Durably made with PU leather that is water- and sratch-proof
- Oversized and designed to fit irons from all brands, including Titleist, Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, and more
- Covers in the set for 3 through 9 irons and 4 wedges (approach, lob, pitching, and sand)
- Some users said the stitching came undone rather quickly
- Some users said the Velcro strap started to tear off too quickly
- There might actually be too many headcovers in the set as many golfers don't use high irons or have 4 different wedges
Highlighted by durable synthetic leather construction, the Craftsman Golf Iron Headcover Set offers full protection for 12 different clubs.
Water-, scratch-, and stain-resistant, there are covers for 8 irons (3 through 9) and 4 wedges (approach, lob, pitching, and sand). Oversized, measuing 6.4 inches by 4.3 inches, the headcovers are designed to fit irons from all brands, including Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, Titleist, and more.
With quality stitching and featuring a Velcro closure system, the covers have a soft interior lining to keep you clubheads from getting scratched and dirty.
Find more Craftsman Golf Synthetic Leather Iron Headcovers Set information and reviews here.
2. Face Saver Plus Iron Covers
Cons:
- Made of durable and protective rubber that won't damage easily
- Designed to fit both regular sized and oversized iron clubheads
- Has a hosel lock system designed to keep the cover on securely
- These are for right-handed clubs only
- There are covers for extra wedges like approach or lob
- Some users felt the system to keep the cover on didn't work as well as velcro or other designs
Made of strong rubber rather than neoprene or leather, the ProActive Sports Face Saver Plus Iron Covers are built to maximize protection and longevity.
As for the design, it’s pretty original. Rather than a Velcro closure system, it has a hosel lock which keeps the cover firmly in place.
Oversized to fit clubheads of all sizes, the set comes with the 7 covers for irons (3 through 9) and 2 for wedges (pitching and sand).
Find more Face Saver Plus Iron Covers information and reviews here.
3. Callaway Golf Iron Headcovers
Cons:
- Made of a breathable fabric which helps reduce moisture build-up
- Designed to stay securely on at all times for added protection
- These are designed in a way that can fit both right- and left-handed clubs
- On the pricey side
- Some users thought they were on the small side and probably not best for oversized irons
- Some thought they took to long to put on
Some of the best golf irons deserve some of the best golf iron covers, and Callaway tends to deliver in high-quality products.
These headcovers are constructed of stretched materials to provide a snug, protective fit over your irons and wedges. And they can fit over both right- and left-handed clubs. They come in a set of 9 (4 through 9 irons, pitching wedge, sand wedge, and X ).
Another cool feature is that the fabric is breathable which will help cut down on moisture build-up on the clubhead.
Find more Callaway Golf Iron Headcovers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Neoprene, spandex construction designed to fit over clubs for a snug, protective fit
- Handcrafted sewing technology for durable stitching
- Classic U.S. Flag silk screen printing design is stylish
- Doesn't come with a cover for a 3 iron
- While you can use them on left-handed clubs, the flag design set-up is based for right-handed clubs
- Some users felt they weren't as durable as covers made with other materials
Add some patriotic flair to your golf bags with the Craftsman Golf U.S.A. Flag Iron Covers, which come in a set of 10 (4 through 9 irons, approach, lob, sand, and pitching wedges).
Made of neoprene for excellent flexibility, the cover will provide a secure fit to provide maximum protection for the clubhead. They feature handcrafted sewn stitching which helps with durability and they are also machine washable.
While these can be used for both right- and left-handed clubs, the flag design is on one side only and is more suited for right-handed clubs.
Find more Craftsman Golf U.S. Flag Iron Headcovers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Heavy-duty synthetic leather construction for maximum durability
- The material is also waterproof and scratch-resistant
- The Velcro strap closure ensures a secure fit for extra protection
- Probably best suited for right-handed clubs only
- Some users felt they were a bit too bulky
- Bright red color isn't for everybody
You won’t have any problem misplacing any of these golf iron covers from Sword & Shield Sports thanks to their bright Red color. Although, they are also available in Black.
But what sets these covers apart are their synthetic PU leather construction which offers longevity and protection, all while maintaining a water- and scratch-resistant surface. And the Velcro closure system keeps the cover securely fit over the clubhead and is easy to take on and off.
This 12-piece set can fit regular and oversized clubheads for a 3 through 9 iron and approach, lob, pitching, and sand wedges.
Note: the number is on only one side of the cover so they’re best suited for right-handed clubs.
Take a look at this left-handed iron cover set from Craftsman Golf if that’s what you need.
Find more Sword & Shield Sports Golf Iron Covers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Stylish colorful design is easy to read thanks to bold numbered embroidering
- Made of durable PU leather for added protection and durability
- The Velcro closure system ensures a snug fit over the clubhead
- Might not fit all oversized irons
- Some users said the Velcro strap began to peel over time
- Currently not available for left-handed clubs
If style and effectiveness is what you’re looking for, these models from Craftsman Golf make for some of the best golf iron covers out there.
Highlighted by brightly colored embroidery on the numbers, each club will be easy to identify in your bag. Made of durable PU leather, each club cover has a Velcro closure system with a soft velvet inner lining which ensures both durability and protection.
Designed to fit irons from all brands, the set includes 12 pieces — 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, sand, and another of your choice).
Find more Craftsman Golf Colorful Number Iron Covers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Synthetic leather construction is durable and waterproof
- The hook-and-loop closure system is designed to keep the clubs fully protected from scratches and dirt
- Compatible with all irons, including Callaway, TaylorMade, Cobra, and more
- Some users said they had trouble making sure they stayed on the clubhead
- This set is for right-handed clubs only
- Some might find the hook-and-loop closure not as effective as other methods
A simple, yet stylish, design makes the iron covers from SteadyDoggie an ideal choice when it comes to golf accessories.
They are made of PU leather which is durable, thick, and water-resistant for better protection for those wet days on the course. This particular model features a hook-and-loop closure system which not only provides a secure fit, but also keeps out dirt and other unwanted elements.
The unisex covers come in a set of 12 — 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, sand, and another of your choosing). They’re suitable to be used with all brands of irons, including but not limited to, Callaway, Ping, Cobra, Titleist, TaylorMade, and more.
Find more SteadyDoggie Golf Irons Headcovers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- The long neck design helps protect the hosel of the club
- Some find the zipper closure method to be more effective from preventing the covers from falling off
- It includes an extra cover that'll fit any iron or wedge
- Some users said the stitching began to come undone too quickly
- Some users said with the numbers being printed on the side, it was at times difficult to find the club quickly
- Some users said they some trouble getting the zippers to open smoothly
For value and design these HDE models are some of the best golf iron covers when it comes the zippered closure style.
The zipper ensures the cover won’t fall off, while the longer neck helps protect the club’s hosel. Made of durable and protective neoprene, the flexible covers will fit over most irons from most brands.
The set includes 10 covers — 7 for irons (3 through 9), 2 for wedges (sand and pitching), and an extra replacement for use on any club (iron or wedge). Unisex, you can get these covers in 4 colors — Black (pictured), Blue, Pink, and Red.
Find more HDE Neoprene Zippered Golf Club Iron Covers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Made of durable, thick PU leather for added durability
- The material is waterproof ensuring your clubs stay dry even on wet days
- Oversized cover can fit most irons and wedges
- Not available for left-handed clubs
- Skull design isn't for everyone
- Doesn't include a cover for a lob wedge
I don’t know if you’re going to strike fear into your playing partners and cause them to shoot bogies, but these iron covers from Craftsman Golf featuring embroidered skull and crossbones are pretty cool.
Made of durable PU sythnetic leather, the material is water-resistant so your club heads will stay dry even on wet days so there will be no interferences when hitting your golf balls. The Velcro closure system will keep it securely fastened to the clubhead all round long.
You’ll get 10 total covers, including 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 3 for wedges (approach, sand, and pitching).
Other key highlights is that they are oversized so they’ll cover most irons and they’re machine washable.
Find more Craftsman Golf 10-Piece Black Skull Iron Covers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Flexible and protective neoprene construction
- Narrow design makes them easy to get in and out of your bag
- Comes in a set of 12, enough for 7 irons and 5 wedges
- Some users find zippered covers to be a little more work to get on and off
- Probably aren't big enough to fit on oversized irons
- Not available for left-handed clubs
Another popular option for those who prefer zippered models are these from Andux, which come in a set of 12. There are 7 for irons (3 through 9) and 5 for wedges (approach, lob, gap, pitching, and sand, or whichever combination you’d like).
Thick, yet soft and stretchy, the covers are designed to provide protection for both the clubhead and the hosel as each one has a longer neck.
These are available in 4 different stylish color schemes — Black/Red (pictured), Black/Blue, Black/White, and Black/Yellow.
Do you use hybrid golf clubs rather than lower irons such as the 3 or 4? Then check out this set of hybrid club covers from Andux, which comes in a pack of 4.
Find more Andux Zippered Golf Iron Covers information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Made of durable PU leather that are water- and scratch-resistant
- Includes 25 plastic tees and an eBook with 30 golf training drills
- Both sides have attractive embroidered numbering for easy club recognition
- On the pricey side
- Might be too big for blade style irons
- The Velcro strap systems on many covers tend to wear over time
The added bonus accessories of this Golfinator product make them some of the best golf iron covers available today. The extras come in the form of 25 plastic tees (2 3/4 inches long) and an eBook with 30 golf training instructions. Pretty cool.
As for the covers themselves, they’re consructed of durable PU leather, which is also water- and scratch-resistant for maximum protection and performance. They feature a simple Velcro closure system that help create a secure fit over the clubhead of any brand, including Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, and more.
There are 12 total headcovers in the set, including 7 for irons (3 through 9), 4 for wedges (approach, lob, pitching, and sand), and an extra replacement cover. These also have distinct embroidered numbers on each side making them easy to identify in your golf bag.
Find more Golfinator Iron Covers & Accessory Bundle information and reviews here.
