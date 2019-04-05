7 Best Ogio Golf Bags for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

They might have the name recognition like Callaway golf bags do, but Ogio has been in the business for years now and bags are their specialty. And they do a great job. So what are the best Ogio golf bags for men this year?
We’ve come up with a list below of the some of the most popular models — both stand and cart — so you can read through and decide which is the right one for you. One thing is for sure, each of the bags has the storage and necessary features needed a fun day on the course.
The Cirrus Stand Bag from Ogio is not only a lightweight carry bag, but has all the features you need to comfortably store everything you need for a round or two on the course.
This 2018 model weighs just about 4.5 pounds and features 7 total pockets, including 6 zippered ones. There’s easy-to-reach compartments for golf balls, apparel, water bottle (insulated), valuables (weather-resistant), and other necessary equipment.
It’s got a 9-inch, 7-way top with 3 full-length dividers, a separate putter well, and an integrated to make the bag simple to grab. The Cirrus Bag is also highlighted by the Fit Disc 4-point, self-adjusting strap system for easy carrying, a sturdy 2-leg stand system, and a rain hood to keep your clubs dry on wet days.
This bag is also available in Soot Black; his color is Rush Red.
If you’re into the enrironment, the Alpha Convoy 514 is the one of the best Ogio golf bags — or golf bags, period — you can buy.
- The bag is made from 600 Denier cordura eco-made fabric from discarded and recycled plastic water bottles. This extremely durable polyester is abrasion-resistance and has anti-tear strength.
- The Alpha Convoy has a 14-way top with a large putter well and the 3-handle design allows you to pick it up easily from any direction. Other top features include insulated pockets with a drainage system to keep drinks/food cool, sturdy aluminum legs, 8 total YKK-zippered pockets, a rain hood, and towel loop.
There is plenty of storage for all your necessary gear, valuables, and equipment. The bag, which has a wide and comfortable single-strap carrying system, weighs under 7 pounds.
The bag is available in 6 different colors — Black (pictured), Olive, Charcoal, Deep Red, Royal Blue, and Glow Orange — and comes with a limited 2-year warranty.
The Ogio Alpha Convoy 514 Cart Bag is also available and it features even more storage — 10 zippered pockets.
The Ogio Black Ops Shredder Cart Bag is big on storage and style at a pretty good price.
It’s not heavy for a cart bag (it weighs under 5 pounds), but it durably made with strong polyester. It has a 15-way top so there is room for all of your clubs to stay organized thanks to the full-length dividers. It has 8 pockets (both zippered and Velcro), including ones for valuables (fleece-lined), golf balls, apparel, tees, and all other necessary equipment.
And if you need to take it out of the bag, the Black Ops Shredder has padded ergonomic straps for easy carrying.
The Ogio Shredder Stand Bag is also available and it features a triple triangle suspension strap system for simple carrying.
The high-performance and stylish Shadow Fuse Stand Bag is one of the lightest in Ogio’s arsenal, weighing just 4.2 pounds.
Made of a durable ripstop fabric, the bag has a 4-way top with an integrated handle for easy lifting. It doesn’t have as much storage as other bags on this list (5 YKK-zippered pockets), but it has enough room for the necessities needed for 18 holes.
It’s got compartments for gear, golf balls, a cell phone, valuables (water-resistant), a towel, pen, tees, and it comes with a rain hood.
This bag is available in over 10 vibrant colors, including, but not limited to, Black, Red, Royal Blue (pictured), Navy, and White.
If you’re looking for a no-nonsense model you can easily walk the course with, then check out the Ogio 2018 Press Stand Bag.
Available in 3 stylish color schemes — Black, Red, and Green — the bag has a 7-way top for easy club organization and a comfortable 4-point shoulder strap for simple carrying.
As for storage there are 7 total pockets, including pockets for apparel, golf balls, valuables (fleece-lined), as well as a water bottle holster. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds and includes a rain hood.
The Majestic Cart Bag combines style, cool features, and superior club organization for one of the best Ogio golf bags available right now.
The 15-way top has room for all your clubs, including dual pit for your favorite putters. The integrated handles at the top makes it easy to pick up at any angle. It has 5 zippered pockets with enough room to hold all your needed gear, including a water-resistant valuables compartment big enough to hold GPS rangefinders.
Another convenient feature of the Majestic is the exterior ball silo, which holds 3 golf balls on the outside of the bag so you don’t need dig into one of the pockets to get one.
There is a single shoulder strap that’s padded and comfortable so it’s simple to carry to and from your car. The interesting and unique colors available are Brown Leather (pictured) and Polka Dot. You can also get the Majestic Stand Bag model.
The Ogio Silencer Stand Bag might a bit pricier than most on this list, but it packs some seriously effective and functional features in it.
It features a 9.5-inch, 15-way wooden top that has a club protection membrane that is designed to “silence” the noise clubs make when bang together when walking or riding in a cart. If used correctly, you won’t hear anything.
The bag is also highlighted by the SHOXX X4 Full Suspension System that has soft, padded shoulder pads that makes carrying it easy and comfortable.
As for storage, there are 7 pockets (6 zippered) and spots for apparel, golf balls, other equipment, valuables (fleece-lined), and an easy-to-reach insulated water bottle pocket.