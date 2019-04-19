Boban Marjanovic: Is Sixers Center the Tallest Player in the NBA?

The NBA’s history has been naturally populated by some of the tallest people in human history. The 1980s saw 7-foot-7 Manute Bol jump around various teams. The 1990s saw Shawn Bradley stand 7-foot-6 for the Sixers, Nets and Mavericks. Yao Ming stood the same height and excelled for the Houston Rockets.

Now, the tallest player in the NBA is Boban Marjanovic, who stands 7-foot-3 and rotates with Joel Embiid at center for Philadelphia. Who are the next tallest players in the league?

Hispanos NBA compiled a list, and place Marjanovic slightly higher (literally) than Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (7-foot-2). He’s proven to be an imposing presence in the 1st round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs versus Brooklyn.

Next tallest in Mavericks reserve Salah Mejri of Turkey, who is 7-foot-1. De’Andre Ayton of the Suns, Marc Gasol of the Raptors and Rudy Gobert of the Jazz are some of the several players that are at least 7 feet.

A common theme you notice with these lanky centers is that many of them come from outside the United States. Marjanovic is from Serbia, Bol is from Sudan, Ming from China, Porzingis from Latvia, Ayton from the Bahamas and Gasol from Spain.

Marjanovic isn’t just tall, though. He weighs 290 pounds, which is heavier than all the players mentioned. Since coming to the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2010, he’s hopped around several teams, including Detroit, San Antonio and the Clippers before arriving in Philadelphia this mid-season.

He was supposed to be an insurance piece for Embiid, but injuries sidelined him for much of February and March. He came back just in time for the postseason, where he has scored 37 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in 2 and a half games of the series.

The Sixers led the Nets in Game 3 in Brooklyn by a 65-59 halftime score.

On the year, Marjanovic has averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. For someone his size, he isn’t as imposing on the defensive end, blocking less than a shot per contest.

His offense will be needed as Embiid continues to recover from a lingering knee injury. Tune into TNT to catch Game 3 action.