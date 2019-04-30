Brad Stevens Contract & Salary: How Much Does Celtics Coach Make?

Brad Stevens went just 25-57 in his first season as an NBA coach in 2013-14. Since then, he’s taken the Celtics to a playoff berth in every season since, including consecutive conference finals the last 2 seasons.

Boston lost to the Cavaliers both times, but now LeBron James is out of the Eastern Conference and in Los Angeles. This means Stevens and company have an easier path to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

His 6-year, $22 million contract expires after this season, but a 270-222 record and turnaround since year one makes him a safe bet to return to Boston next season.

Before he leads the Celtics in Game 2 versus Milwaukee tonight (8 p.m. EST, TNT), let’s take a look at that contract, his annual salary and total career earnings.

Brad Stevens Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Stevens signed on for $3.66 million a season with Boston in 2013-14. He agreed to a contract extension in 2016 to take him until the end of the 2018-19 season.

“You want to work in a place where you feel empowered every day, and our ownership and our front office have made that the case,” Stevens said at the contract extension presser in 2016. “I love who I’m working with, I love who I’m working for. … And so our conversation wasn’t 15 minutes, but it wasn’t much longer. I think the biggest thing was that we all just want to get better. We want to strive to compete, ultimately, to fill in that blank [championship] banner [on the wall at the team’s practice facility]. And there’s a lot of good fortune that has to accompany that along the way, but when you get a chance to work with people you really enjoy working with is the best part of that journey.”

This annual salary is more than 3 times what he made late in his career at Butler. According to a report by USA Today in 2011, Butler’s tax returns broke down what the athletic department paid Stevens for a tenure that saw consecutive NCAA Tournament finals appearances.

The latest return shows that Stevens received: — $767,657 in base compensation. — $337,500 in bonus and incentive compensation. — $22,203 in other reportable compensation. — $24,500 in retirement and other deferred compensation. — $14,080 in non-taxable benefits. That means Stevens’ base pay had more than doubled from what it was in calendar 2008 ($330,417) and had gone up from $437,125 in 2009 and $620,828 in 2010.

That 2011 pay equates to about $1.2 million in total earnings for the year. While contract details are not officially released by Butler, you can make an estimate at his total earnings as a head coach over his 6-year tenure for the Bulldogs.

Take his base pays from 2008-2011, they would equate to about $2.15 million. Assuming he made as much or more than his 2011 base pay over his final 2 years at Butler, the total base pay earnings would be somewhere in the $3.5 to $4 million range.

Add in bonuses, and he’s approaching $6 million during his time with the Bulldogs. Throw in his $22 million for his 6 years in Boston (plus bonuses), Stevens has earned approximately close to $30 million in his head coaching career.