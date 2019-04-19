Brett Brown Salary: How Much Does Sixers Coach Make?

You want to know where Brett Brown came from before he coached in the NBA? After playing at Boston University until 1983, and serving as a grad assistant, he took a sales job at AT&T to save enough money to embark on a backpacking adventure in 1987 to New Zealand, Fiji and Australia.

That led him to become an assistant for the Melbourne Tigers in Australia’s National Basketball League. That led to an assistant spot under Gregg Popovich and the Spurs, but he went back Down Under to lead the Sydney Kings and the national team.

After a decade-long tenure assisting Popovich again, he earned the head coaching job for the 76ers in 2013 to helm “The Process.” That tenure has seen the lows of a 10-72 season in 2016 and the breakthroughs into the NBA Playoffs the last 2 seasons.

How much is he being paid for his reclamation project? Let’s take a look at his salary and contract.

Brett Brown Salary & Contract

After the Sixers reached the conference semifinals last season (eventually bowing out to the Celtics), Philadelphia president Bryan Colangelo extended Brown’s contract for another 3 years. He would have entered 2018-19 with just 1 year left on the original 4-year contract, which Colangelo was not willing to tolerate.

“I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts,” he said to the AP. “It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing.”

According to Boyd Bets, that salary is $2 million a year. This ranks near the bottom of the league, as the highest ones go to Popovich ($11 million), Clippers coach Doc Rivers ($10 million) and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeaux ($10 million).

Despite the rebuild, there have been rumblings that Brown is on the hot seat.

Amir Johnson 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I hope it’s a good reason @RTNBA pic.twitter.com/7ycBX0Xe28 — Ty Perfect (@MrPerfect_Ty) April 13, 2019

It’s not even 100 percent clear that Brown is fully supported by his own boss. Philadelphia managing partner Josh Harris had a very non-committal answer on Brown’s future before Game One.

“He’s our coach going into the playoffs,” Harris said to South Jersey Sports. “We’re supportive of Brett. We think he’s the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs. I’m focused on the Brooklyn Nets, and he’s focused on the Brooklyn Nets.”

Harris went further by saying that he expects a deep playoff run, presumably one that sees the Sixers make it further than last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia got behind the 8-ball with a 1-0 deficit against the No. 6 seeded Nets.

One of the issues is that the window is closing for this franchise. Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick are expected to be on the free agent market. It’s unlikely that the trio, who cost a combined $46 million a year (approximately per Spotrac), will all be back.

If Brown can’t do it this year, will Harris and the Sixers brain trust really trust him to get it done with less parts? The Sixers recovered after the phone controversy with Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson to tie the 1st Round series at 1-1.