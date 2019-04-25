Buccaneers NFL Draft Picks 2019: Live Updates on Tampa Bay’s Selections

After a disappointing 2018 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2019 NFL Draft armed with the fifth overall pick and the chance to add an elite talent to their young roster. The Bucs own a single pick in each and every round, giving them plenty of opportunities to attack the multitude of glaring needs their roster has.

Follow along here for live round by round draft updates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 2, Pick 7

Round 3, Pick 6

Round 4, Pick 5

Round 5, Pick 7

Round 6, Pick 35

Round 7, Pick 1

Bucs Biggest NFL Draft Needs

Heading into the NFL Draft, the Buccaneers have a number of glaring holes to fix, especially on the defensive side. While they have one of the league’s best interior linemen in Gerald McCoy, the Bucs need to improve their edge rushing and take advantage of the one-on-one opportunities McCoy gives the rest of the line. The Buccaneers defense is also missing exciting playmaker Kwon Alexander at linebacker to make matters worse. Thus, looking at an outside linebacker or edge rusher early makes quite a bit of sense.

The Bucs also have a glaring need in the secondary as they boasted one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. While part of this lands on the sub-par pass rush, the secondary could use a shot in the arm and needs to play better if the Buccaneers want to finally make a push back towards the playoffs. Extremely thin at safety and defensive back, the Bucs will likely look to attack the secondary aggressively in the draft and help to restock a bone-dry pipeline of talent.

The Bucs could also use a bit of help on the other side of the ball. Specifically, they need help on the offensive line and at running back. The Bucs can probably skate by with Peyton Barber leading a platoon of backs for the time being. Expect them to likely spend the bulk of whatever picks they allocate for the offense to go towards reinforcing the offensive line.

In what could be the last chance “prove it” year for quarterback Jameis Winston, the Bucs need to build out a strong offensive line to help keep their franchise cornerstone upright. While Winston has struggled, a lot of that has come due to the fact that he has been constantly under pressure since being drafted in 2015.