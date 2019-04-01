Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Knicks; Lauri Markkanen Injury Update

For Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, his 2018-19 NBA season has officially wrapped up. Markkanen left a game last week due to concerns stemming from a rapid heartbeat and fatigue, and the decision was made on his outlook shortly after. The Bulls have moved forward and will close out the season with a high lottery pick after the team battled injuries throughout the year.

Due to the concern over Markkanen’s heart, the Bulls announced that Markkanen was out for the year on March 27 and VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson addressed the decision.

“The long-term health of our players is always our organization’s top priority,” said John Paxson, Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “We will continue to monitor Lauri’s condition and work with our medical staff and doctors to provide him with everything he may need.”

With Markkanen sidelined, a number of teammates have been asked to step up, but the injury bug has bitten hard. Ahead of Chicago’s game against the New York Knicks on Monday, a number of players have already been ruled out or listed as doubtful, per the league.

Lauri Markkanen (medical assessment): Out

Wendell Carter Jr. (thumb surgery): Out

Zach LaVine (injury/illness): Out

Otto Porter (shoulder strain): Out

Chandler Hutchinson (toe injury): Out

Denzel Valentine (ankle surgery): Out

Kris Dunn (back strain): Doubtful

The Bulls are sporting a very shortened rotation and we’re going to take a look at the roster and starting lineup, along with the latest on Markkanen.

Lauri Markkanen Addresses Heart Incident

Markkanen has been wearing a heart monitor when he’s on the floor during practices or doing side workouts. As Sam Smith of the Bulls website revealed, the forward said he “wasn’t worried” during the game in which the rapid heartbeat happened.

“I wasn’t really worried at any point,” Markkanen told reporters after practice. “I just kind of felt really weird (in Toronto); just kind of how I normally (feel) after a workout. I felt like I already finished a workout and that kind of stuff. Wasn’t really worried at any point. It wasn’t scary. I was (still) trying to come back and play the second half. We did some (testing) stuff back in the locker room, so it took a little bit of time and didn’t come back (in time) and (then) did some other stuff staying overnight in Toronto. I wasn’t worried at any point because I felt great up to that point.

Smith went on to report that Markkanen said the test results he’s gotten so far are good and that he’s continuing to be monitored while working out. He admits to wanting to stay on the court and finish out the season with teammates, but the Bulls have certainly made the right call to play it safe.

It’s great news to hear that everything so far has come back with a positive outlook for Markkanen, and he’ll likely continue undergoing additional tests to be safe.

Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Knicks

*Notates expected starter

C: Robin Lopez*, Cristiano Felicio

F: Wayne Selden*,

F: Shaquille Harrison*, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

G: Brandon Sampson*, Rawle Alkins

G: Walt Lemon*, Ryan Arcidiacono, Antonio Blakeney

The Bulls ran a similar lineup to this last game against the Toronto Raptors due to the numerous injuries. During that game, Walt Lemon came off the bench but tallied 19 points with six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was excellent as well with the second unit, totaling 18 points with 10 rebounds while Antonio Blakeney tacked on 12 points off the bench.

Beyond that, Shaq Harrison continued a strong stretch of play by scoring 15 points with eight rebounds and tied Luwawu-Cabarrot for the most minutes played (32) in the game. There’s a chance Lemon may come off the bench again, or Luwawu-Cabarrot could potentially start, but we’ll update once a final decision is made.

READ NEXT: Ja Morant Over Zion Williamson NBA Draft Argument Goes Beyond Stats