Caris LeVert Injury: What Happened to the Nets Guard?

Caris LeVert has had an emotional rollercoaster of a year. The Nets guard sprinted out of the gates by scoring at least 19 points in nine of his first 11 games. He was backing up preseason hype touting him as the alpha dog in Brooklyn.

The start came to a screeching halt when he dislocated his right ankle on Nov. 12. The footage looked gruesome, while teammates and fans appeared devastated.

He fortunately didn’t require surgery. 88 days later, he hit the court against the Chicago Bulls to a rousing ovation at Barclays Center.

In 15 minutes of game action against the Bulls, he scored 11 points (5-of-11 shooting), dished out four assists and tallied a career-high five steals. While the Nets lost the game, the organization breathed a huge sigh of relief for their star’s return.

“It’s encouraging that he’s still going up with a lot of confidence,” center Jarrett Allen said in February to Greg Logan of Newsday. “He’s not letting the injury hold him back…It’s amazing seeing him back out there. He’s coming back to his old self. He’s still not totally there, but you saw a glimpse of it.”

“If you want to talk about driven and a purpose, the way Caris attacked his rehab was phenomenal,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “Credit to the performance team and [assistant coach] Jacque Vaughn, specifically, who was really with him through this whole thing. The performance team did an amazing job, and honestly, it was led by Caris.”

After slowly working his way back, which included single-digit scoring ouputs in 10 of his first 25 games back, LeVert is finally returning to form.

In Game One of the Eastern Conference 1st Round at Philadelphia, he tallied 23 points in just 23 minutes to spark a 111-102 road upset for Brooklyn.

LeVert went 8-of-18 from the field, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He also snagged four rebounds and dished two assists.

Since posting a donut against the Lakers on March 22, he has averaged 16.7 points per contest while eclipsing 20 points three times.

“It was big. Especially because, you know we got the win. I’d said all along, I wasn’t really too worried about my offense, I knew it would come at any point,” he said in the postgame. “My teammates have been confident in me every step of the way, telling me to keep going and that’s all you can ask for.”

He’s now part of a burgeoning backcourt led by D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie. With a 1-0 lead already and three home games remaining in the series, LeVert could be seeing much more playoff time to show off his rediscovered game.

He’s currently lighting it up in Game 3 with the series tied. He scored the first 14 points of the 2nd quarter to pull the Nets back into striking distance of another upset.