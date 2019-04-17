Bears Schedule 2019: Matchups, Preview & Outlook

Behind 1st-year head coach Matt Nagy, the Chicago Bears went through one of the NFL’s best turnarounds last fall. Coming off a 5-11 campaign under John Fox, the Bears stormed to a 12-4 mark and an NFC North Division title.

A partially tipped Cody Parkey field goal doinked off the crossbar in the NFC Wildcard against the Eagles to end Chicago’s resurgent season. A few months later, and the path to the playoffs has been set again.

We already knew the opponents. In addition to an Oct. 6 flight to London to play the Raiders, the Bears will have:

Two games each against the Lions, Packers and Vikings

Home contests with the Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers and Saints

Road trips to Philadelphia, Washington (D.C.), Denver and Los Angeles.

Let’s take a look at how the schedule shakes out on a week to week basis. This is based on leak (courtesy of Windy City Report) and will be updated once the official slate is released.

Chicago Bears 2019 Schedule

Week 1

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 PM CT on NBC (Confirmed)

Week 2

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, Sunday, September 15 at 3:25 PM CT on FOX (via Harry Teinowitz)

Week 3

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins, Monday, September 23 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football at 7:15 PM CT (via Harry Teinowitz)

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 29 at 3:25 PM CT on CBS (via Harry Teinowitz)

Week 5

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Sunday, October 6 at Noon CT on FOX (Confirmed via NFL.com)

Week 6

Bye Week

Week 7

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears: Sunday, October 20 at 3:25 PM CT on FOX (link)

Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears: Sunday, October 27 at 12:00 PM CT on FOX

Week 9

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles,: Sunday, November 3 at 12:00 PM CT on FOX

Week 10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Sunday, November 10 at 12:00 PM CT on CBS

Week 11

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams: November 17 at 7:20 PM CT on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

Week 12

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Sunday, November 24 at 12:00 PM CT on FOX (link)

Week 13

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving, 11:00 AM CT on FOX (link)

Week 14

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, Thursday, December 5, 7:20 PM CT Thursday Night Football on FOX/NFLN/Amazon (per Bill Zimmerman)

Week 15

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 PM CT on FOX (link)

Week 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, December 22, 7:15 PM CT, NBC Sunday Night Football (per Bill Zimmerman)

Week 17

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, December 29 at 12:00 PM CT on FOX

Chicago Bears 2019 Schedule Matchups & Best Games

On the outset, this looks like a brutal draw for a young Chicago team to get back to the postseason. On one hand, it faces 6 playoff teams from last year, including the NFC champion Rams in the Coliseum as well as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Fortunately, most of the tougher matchups will happen in Soldier Field, which was a house of horrors last season for Jared Goff and the Rams in a 15-6 Bears victory. The No. 4 passer in the NFL completed just 20-of-44 throws for 180 yards and 4 interceptions in the matchup.

With Chicago returning every important piece, including Khalil Mack, from the league’s top scoring defense in 2018, they’ll want to replicate that level of excellence against Mahomes and the Chiefs, Phillip Rivers and the Chargers and Drew Brees and the Saints. All 3 were top-10 quarterbacks in the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season.

Regarding road trips, you better bet that Nagy and his team have circled the visit to Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia. With the Bears beating up on the eventual NFC champion just weeks before the Wild Card loss, they were a darkhorse Super Bowl contender before the Parker missed field goal.

As far as divisional games go, two road trips, in particular, stand out. Any trip to Lambeau Field is tough as long as Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback. Despite building a 17-0 halftime lead in the opener last year, Chicago fell 24-23 after a large Packers comeback.

In addition, the Bears make the 3-hour drive East on I-94 to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. While Detroit may be in for another disappointing year with Matt Patricia at the helm, they are a tough out at home on Turkey Day, winning 4 of their last 6 on the holiday.

With that said, Chicago topped the Lions 23-16 last Thanksgiving.

In short, Chicago should have a winning record in its division once again and ride its defense to a decent record in its tougher games against elite offenses. That should be enough for at least a Wild Card berth.