CJ McCollum Injury Status: Positive Update on Trail Blazers Guard

The Portland Trail Blazers have had their fair share of tough breaks this season, specifically on the injury front. While they remain a top-four team in the Western Conference ahead of the playoffs, their postseason push for a title will happen without starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a gruesome leg injury. And beyond that, it appeared briefly as though CJ McCollum could be done for the year also.

Prior to Nurkic’s season-ending injury, McCollum suffered his own scary setback, landing awkwardly and immediately grabbing his knee, as NBC Sports Northwest showed.

McCollum goes up for a layup and takes a hard fall. Has to be helped to the locker room. We will have updates as soon as we get them…. pic.twitter.com/YZNN8uneW7 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 17, 2019

The injury occurred in mid-March, but as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, McCollum’s injury wasn’t as bad as originally feared. He was diagnosed with a popliteus strain in his left knee and the hope is that the Blazers guard will return before the start of the NBA playoffs.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on McCollum’s knee and a few positive updates which recently came to light.

Positive Updates on CJ McCollum’s Knee Injury

Slowly but surely, it appears the talented shooting guard is trending towards a potential return. As Casey Holdahl of the team’s official website revealed, McCollum traveled with the team ahead of Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Beyond that, he also told Holdahl that he took part in some 3-on-3 earlier in the week.

CJ McCollum said he played 3-on-3 today and is going to travel with the team to Denver tomorrow. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) April 4, 2019

These are obviously both great signs and Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest explained why McCollum traveled on this road trip and spoke about his potential return to the court.

“I think he’s more playable now, I think he’s getting close. He probably is enjoying the routine, he wants to go to support teammates. I didn’t think it was viable for him to go on the long road trip. I don’t think he would have been able to get therapy, be in the gym when he wanted to be in the gym to workout, so I think this trip makes a lot more sense for him to go on. I think maybe he’s considering playing Sunday, so he’ll watch the game tonight. I don’t know, but I think it’s good news to have him on the road with the team.” Jaynes stated.

CJ McCollum’s Potential Return Timeline

It’s unknown how realistic McCollum’s return during the regular season is. Following Friday’s game against Denver, the Blazers will face them once again on Sunday back in Portland. From there, the team has just two games remaining before the playoffs begin. If McCollum sat through the rest of the regular season, it would give him more than one week of time to prepare.

The playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 13, but the schedule will be determined once the season wraps up. While the Blazers have a two-game edge for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round on the Utah Jazz, they’re still within striking distance of a higher spot.

Entering Friday, Portland is two games back of the No. 2 seed Nuggets and 0.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for No. 3. Two wins over Denver could make the top of the West look incredibly interesting, which could lead to a more likely chance that McCollum returns if he’s cleared.

