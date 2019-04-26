D.K. Metcalf NFL Draft: Latest Mocks, Projections & Best Fits

The 2019 NFL Draft’s first round has wrapped up with a few notable names not coming off the board. One of those players who will have to wait for day two on Friday to hear their name called is former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The 6-foot-4 wideout was one of the stars of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and he’ll be a key player to watch in round two or three.

Metcalf spent three seasons with the Rebels but didn’t begin to hit his stride until 2017 and only played seven games in 2018. With that said, the 6-foot-4 wideout flashed tremendous upside at points. Over Metcalf’s 12 games in 2017, he caught 39 passes for 646 yards (16.6 yards per reception) with seven touchdowns.

The big-play potential was on full display in year No. 2 for the Ole Miss wideout, as he increased his yards per reception to 21.9. Over the seven games of 2018, Metcalf tallied 26 catches for 569 yards and five scores.

We’re going to take a look at when Metcalf could hear his name called by evaluating the latest mocks and projections, along with also breaking down the teams who could be fits.

D.K. Metcalf NFL Draft Projections & Mocks

Metcalf’s performance at the combine turned heads in a big way. He was among the top three in multiple drills, including running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Beyond that, he tallied 27 reps on the bench press and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump, which helped his draft stock rapidly trend upward.

In terms of when the former Ole Miss pass-catcher may be picked, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has him pegged as an early second-rounder. His last mock draft projected Metcalf to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 38 overall.

With the receiver’s stock being so high entering the draft, R.J. White of CBS Sports pegged Metcalf as a first-round pick. White sent him to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22, but they’re unlikely to be an option now after selecting Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown at No. 25 overall.

Adding to the belief that Metcalf’s slide should end sooner than later is the fact that Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling projected him as a first-rounder also. He actually had Metcalf off the board even earlier, marking him as the No. 9 selection and heading to the Buffalo Bills.

D.K. Metcalf’s Best Fits Include Giants, Multiple Others

The New York Giants have an obvious need at wideout after trading Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. They were set to select at No. 37 (fifth pick in the second round) but traded back up into the first round with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN’s Field Yates. In turn, they sent that pick to Seattle and drafted cornerback Deandre Baker out of Georgia.

Seahawks trade: Pick 30 Giants trade: Pick 37, Pick 132, Pick 142. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2019

If the Giants want Metcalf, they may need to trade back into the second round or hope he slides to the end of the third (No. 95) which is unlikely.

The New England Patriots would have made sense as a landing spot for Metcalf, as they have two second-round picks at No. 56 and 64. Bill Belichick and company pulled a bit of a surprise move by drafting N’Keal Harry with the last pick of the first round, though so they are likely to be out on Metcalf now.

There are a number of other teams who could consider Metcalf early in the second round. This list includes each of the first nine teams or so, starting with the Arizona Cardinals possibly (No. 33), Indianapolis Colts (34), Oakland Raiders (35) and San Francisco 49ers (36). Selecting after the 49ers is a group which includes the Seahawks (via trade), Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. At least three or four of those final five teams could consider a wide receiver.

Even beyond Metcalf, we could see his Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel selected fairly early in the second round.

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB