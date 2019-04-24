Damian Lillard’s Shot in Slow Motion & With DMX Music Among Best Videos

Damian Lillard shook the NBA on Tuesday night and sent social media into a frenzy in the process. The Portland Trail Blazers star guard had one of the most memorable moments of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and possibly in postseason history.

With the Blazers leading their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1 and Game 5 in Portland, Lillard made sure his team didn’t have to play a Game 6. The score was tied at 115-115 and Lillard had the ball near midcourt with just under 10 seconds remaining. But instead of driving to the hoop, he pulled up from just shy of 40 feet in order to hit an unbelievable game-winner.

The bucket snapped a two-year stretch of first-round eliminations and came in a fashion that was so incredible, many had literally no words, including the Blazers official Twitter account.

akudfhjalksfjd;aioefj;aiejf;aiweljf;ailekjf'aoeijf;aehwf;aeha;wefj;aowijfeao;'eijwf;aoe'ijwf;aeiowfja;efja;ewifjk;alejaefwff — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 24, 2019

But the videos which poured in after Lillard’s shot went viral quickly. They included some great edited versions, and we’re going to look at some of the best.

Damian Lillard’s Game-Winner to DMX’s ‘Party Up’

Thanks to Andy Isaac of UPROXX, fans were treated to a bit of a throwback with DMX’s ‘Party Up’ and it fits literally perfect. Kudos to Isaac for stringing the two together, because this was quite the find.

Damian Lillard's buzzer beater fits perfectly with DMX 😂 pic.twitter.com/pzQVmAPJkU — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 24, 2019

This shot from Lillard meant he wrapped up the night with 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting. Beyond that, he also made 10-of-18 attempts from 3-point range in the game while pulling down seven rebounds with six assists.

Damian Lillard’s Game-Winner in Slow Motion

The slow-motion version of Lillard’s shot to send the Blazers onto the Western Conference semifinals was a new one, but it gives a full look at the emotion of the moment. Courtesy of Kaya Jones, you can see just how tough the shot from Lillard was, along with his reaction to the shot going in.

After the game, Paul George called Lillard’s game-winner a “bad shot,” as NBC Sports Northwest revealed.

“Yeah, that’s a bad shot. I don’t care what anyone says. That’s a bad shot, but he made it. That story won’t be told that it was bad shot and you have to live with it.” George said.

Damian Lillard’s Shot to the Titanic Theme

Virtually any great moment set to the theme song from the movie Titanic is going to work out well, but this one was right on the money. As Titanic Hoops created, the timing, scene and celebration all meshed with the song.

DAMIAN LILLARD SENDS THE THUNDER HOME!!!!! HIS WALK-OFF SERIES ENDING 💣 IS EVEN BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC!!!! 🏀🚢🎶 pic.twitter.com/4B29ey9dGI — Titanic Hoops 🏀🚢🎶 (@Titanic_Hoops) April 24, 2019

It was a wild night in Portland, and the Blazers advanced to face the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs series. After Tuesday night, the Nuggets hold a 3-2 edge there with the action heading back to San Antonio for Game 6.

