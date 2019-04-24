Damian Lillard Highlights: Relive Blazers Star’s Wild Game vs. Thunder

Damian Lillard had a first half filled to the brim with highlight-reel shots from well behind the three-point line. Finishing with an incredible 34 points in the first half alone, Lillard came into game five absolutely dialed in. Shooting an incredibly efficient six of nine from three in the first half, Lillard single-handedly kept the Blazers competitive against the Thunder, scoring nearly 60% of their total points.

Paul George would be up to the task of going toe to toe with Lillard however and had a monster 20 point first half outing of his own. However, George’s huge performance was swept under the rug due to Lillard’s otherworldly performance.

Damian Lillard Highlights: Relive the Best Moments From the Blazers Star’s Wild Game vs. Thunder

Damian Lillard really just pulls up from anywhere pic.twitter.com/7UyCum9qNE — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 24, 2019

This three from Dame, SHEESH pic.twitter.com/Wbrj7nsaPI — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 24, 2019

Lillard clean stepback three over Ferguson pic.twitter.com/NhBK7LyqcS — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 24, 2019

That one deserves one more watch in slow-mo…

Dame drills another off balance three for his 32 point with 3:32 left in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/LOtVupSc6Q — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 24, 2019