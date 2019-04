Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard has a number of tattoos with various meanings, and many of them will grab your attention quickly. Although not all of Lillard’s tattoos are visible, as some are under his jersey, he’s revealed quite a few on social media and other avenues previously.

One interesting one which was caught on camera by NBA reporter Casey Holdahl was of the Oakland Raiders logo, which he apparently added during the summer of 2018.