Draymond Green, Steph Curry & Kevin Durant $75k Fined by NBA

The NBA has issued fines to 3 of Golden State’s stars, including $35k to Draymond Green, $25k to Stephen Curry and $15k to Kevin Durant. All were punishments based on the trio’s complaints about officiating. The initial report came from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA has fined three Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green, $35,000 for social media comments on officiating; Stephen Curry, $25,000 for statements on officiating; and Kevin Durant, $15,000 for criticism of officiating. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2019

In last weekend’s 131-130 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, several late-game calls left the Warriors puzzled. Mark Medina of the Mercury News explains the calls in question.

First, Durant caught an inbounds pass from Andre Iguodala. He then launched a 3 at the top of the key that would’ve tied the game at 130 with 4.4 seconds left. He then ran toward the Warriors’ bench to high-five his teammates. He then raised his arm and lowered his right index finger to indicate Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop also fouled him on the shot. Just as he walked back toward the end of the court to shoot his foul shot, Durant learned that official Marat Kogut called the foul before the shot. That left Durant feeling steamed both on the court and then outside of the locker room afterwards.

These are the plays.

Green went to social media to vent his frustration, while Curry and Durant talked about it after the game. Green, in particular, referenced disgraced official Tim Donaghy, who infamously was caught fixing NBA games.

Draymond Green was fined $35k for these two tweets. ➖➖➖ Tweets explained: MK is Mark Kogut ref of the Warriors/Wolves game the other night TD is Tim Donaghy, which you probably already know. If not, google. pic.twitter.com/pQGJN06CjM — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 2, 2019

One person who wasn’t fined was head coach Steve Kerr, who said that the calls would be made in any league, not just the NBA.

“It’s a four-point play,” Kerr said. “I don’t know what else to say. It’s kind of mind-boggling. Guy catches, you go up for a shot and get fouled in any league, that’s a good bucket and a free throw. In any league — it isn’t just the NBA.”

Seconds later, another call peeved the Warriors. On the inbounds pass after Curry’s made triple, Minnesota forward Anthony Tolliver lobbed the ball toward Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Just as the ball sailed out-of-bounds, Wood called Durant for holding Towns.

Towns nailed a free throw for the final margin.

“I didn’t extend my arms on the push. I didn’t grab or impede anybody,” Durant said. “Plus, the ball was already out of bounds. Would you call that one? My little brother probably wouldn’t have called that one. They should’ve let us play. We should still be playing right now.”

Curry said in the postgame presser that Kogut should earn MVP honors for the way he officiated that night.

Steph Curry: “You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, (referee) Mark Kogut.” pic.twitter.com/x3jlOaNflz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2019

All players will be available for tonight’s contest versus the Denver Nuggets. A Golden State win would put the Warriors up 2 games for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. A loss puts the two teams in a tie with just 5 games remaining.