Dustin Rhodes Retirement: “Goldust” Announces End of WWE Career

Dustin Rhodes, a professional wrestler better known as “Goldust,” announced his retirement from the WWE Sunday afternoon, citing he is looking forward to taking care of his body of over 30 years of entertainment.

A few hours before, he had been announced to be a part of AEW’s All or Nothing event with his brother Cody. It looks like his retirement will only be from the WWE, and he will follow through with his commitment with AEW and his brother.

The news was broken via the latest episode of Road To Double Or Nothing. It features Dustin talking about the unconventional relationship he has with his younger brother. “There is a rift between us. I don’t really know exactly what the problem is, or what that rift actually is, but it’s probably something to do with his upbringing,” Dustin explains. He also admits that the match is more likely to be his last ride than a new beginning.

International Wrestling Database says that he had a 539-468 record in his career Rhodes is currently 50 years old. He won the WWF Hardcore Championship (9 times), WWF Intercontinental Championship (3 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) with Cody Rhodes/Stardust and the World Tag Team Championship (1 time) with Booker T.

