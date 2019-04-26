Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State Quarterback: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins could break the streak of no Big Ten players being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25. Regardless of where Haskins is selected, here are five facts about the New Jersey native.

1. Haskins Could Be Selected as Early as Fourth Overall

Haskins may be putting on the silver and black on Thursday night. The Oakland Raiders have reportedly moved Haskins up on their draft board and could select him with the first of their three first-round selections, which is fourth overall. Although Haskins is projected to go after Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Murray may already be off the board by the time the fourth pick comes up. Don’t be surprised if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads out Haskin’s name at No. 4.

2. Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Wants Haskins

Oakland may not get a crack at Haskins at No. 4 because the pocket-passer may already be off the board. Washington may not sit at no. 15 in the first round for long. Team owner Dan Snyder reportedly wants Haskins and isn’t afraid to part with picks later in the 2019 draft in order to get the player he wants. Snyder has a history of making moves like this. In 2012, Washington traded two future first-round draft picks and a second-round draft pick to move up and select Robert Griffin III at the behest of Snyder. If Washington does trade up to No. 3 overall, expect Haskins to be the pick.

3. Mel Kiper Jr. Has Haskins Going 10th Overall

If ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. hits on his predictions, Haskins will be donning an orange and blue hat on Thursday night. The Denver Broncos are slated to pick 10th overall and in Kiper’s final mock draft, that is where he has Haskins slotted. Kiper’s usual consort, ESPN’s Todd McShay, has the Broncos selecting Michigan linebacker Devin Bush instead.

4. Haskins Has Compared Himself to Tom Brady

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Haskins responded to former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer’s comparison of him to Tom Brady in an affirmative tone. Haskins said that, “from the neck up” he feels he is a lot like the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady. Dilfer echoed those sentiments, stating that in his opinion Haskins’ approach to the game and his processing of information during plays is the most like Brady out of all the quarterbacks in the current draft class.

5. Haskins is a Nike Man

After completing his final season at Ohio State, Haskins joined 26 other 2019 draft prospects by signing an endorsement contract with Nike. Haskins will represent the Jordan brand specifically and the terms of the contract were not released. Obviously the earlier Haskins is selected, the more exposure Jordan will get from Haskins.

As NFL fans around the country are glued to their televisions Thursday night, Haskins’ life is about to change dramatically. A new fan base will be welcoming him to their ranks and if he is as successful as he was with the Buckeyes, he will be very welcome indeed.