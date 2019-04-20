Enes Kanter Turkey: What’s Happened Between Him & Erdogan?

Enes Kanter is Swiss-born, but he spent the majority of his life in Turkey. After his father Mehmet earned his M.D. at the University of Zurich, the Kanter’s moved back to their home country to Eastern Thrace. Mehmet teaches at Trayka University.

Enes played in several Turkish basketball leagues before landing in prep school, and after NCAA clearance issues at Kentucky, he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

With that much time in Turkey, Kanter has a deep connection to his home country. It’s for this reason that he vociferously fights to let the world know about his feeling toward President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For this, Kanter faces possible extradition to his home country for alleged involvement in a terror group. Let’s dive into the conflict between Kanter and the Turkish government.

Why Does the Turkish Goverment Want to Imprison Enes Kanter?

Take that @RTErdogan I told you.

“Only thing I terrorize is the basketball rim.” Thanks for the support #BlazersNation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yK5XqNDxtb — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) April 15, 2019

Erdogan carries the reputation of an authoritarian leader that imprisons journalists and squashes political dissidents. For this, Kanter gave a clear message of opposition to Turkey’s president in an interview with Time.

Erdogan is an authoritarian leader who jails journalists and the opposition. He’s an anti-American leader who keeps American citizens as hostages, like Mr. Brunson, the pastor. Erdogan violates human rights. About 17,000 innocent women, and around 700 babies have been kept in jail with no due process. So he uses his power to abuse human rights. If you look at it right now, Turkey is the number one country in the world for putting the most journalists into jail, after the coup attempt. That shows there’s no freedom of speech in Turkey. Don’t get me wrong, I love my country, I love my flag, I love my people. Turkey could be the bridge between modern Islam and the West. But now that all this stuff is happening in Turkey, that’s impossible.

It’s comments like these that have the Turkish government seeking a warrant for Kanter’s arrest. As CNN reported back in January, “Turkey has put in an extradition request and requested an Interpol red notice for the arrest of NBA star Enes Kanter.”

Sabah newspaper (link to ESPN report) says prosecutors are citing Kanter’s ties to exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for a failed coup in 2016, and accusing him of providing financial support to his group.

Kanter denied the accusation unequivocally, tweeting “Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US (True). I have always been a law-abiding resident.”

Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. 🤷‍♂️ I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US 😂 (True) I have always been a law-abiding resident. 😇 https://t.co/DxLgvFcTST — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 16, 2019

According to Interpol, a Red Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. For Kanter to be extradited, the United States would have to be convinced that Kanter committed a crime prosecutable in the U.S.

If Kanter ever has to play internationally, as he could have with the Knicks earlier this year in London, he has several restrictions on what he can do for safety concerns.

“If I’m in America, I’m safe. I feel very safe,” Kanter said to CBS News. “But if I step outside of America, it will be a very dangerous situation. I’m facing lots of arrest [warrants].”

“[The team] said, ‘Yes, you can go to London. But if you go to London, all you can do is go to practice, come back to your room. Go to the game, come back to your room. And you have to be with security 24/7. And you cannot leave your room, besides practices and the game.’ And I was OK with that.”

He decided not to go to London, a decision he stated would shine a light on Erdogan’s extremist views.

NBA player Enes Kanter says his father has been arrested and faces torture in Turkey https://t.co/pDJQXXYkmv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 2, 2017

“My decision not to travel to London was difficult from a competitive standpoint but much easier from a safety one,” he wrote in the Washington Post. “It helps puts a spotlight on how a dictator is wrecking Turkey — people have been killed, thousands are unjustly imprisoned, and countless lives have been ruined. That is no game.”

He compared himself to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the opinion piece. His decision has potentially placed him family, who still reside in Turkey, in jeopardy. Per Time: