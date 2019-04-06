Chris Beard & Eric Musselman: Latest Rumors on Arkansas Coach Job

Two particular head coaches are in Minneapolis for the Final Four for more than just basketball. Eric Musselman is reportedly interviewing for the vacated Arkansas position (per The Athletic’s Seth Davis). While Texas Tech’s Chris Beard is in the Twin Cities for the program’s first Final Four appearance, the Arkansas athletic department is also eyeing him for the job.

Davis specifically stated that Musselman and the Razorbacks have met but have not come to an offer yet, while rumblings suggest that AD Hunter Yurachek is “waiting to make a run” at Beard.

Eric Musselman is still in Minneapolis but I can confirm other reports that he is a candidate at Arkansas. They have met but there has been no offer. Rumblings in Minneapolis suggest Arkansas may be waiting to make a run at Chris Beard first. @TheAthleticCBB — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 6, 2019

Musselman is far from a slam dunk to leave Reno. One of the biggest factors is that his wife Danyelle seems pretty adamant about staying. She texted the Reno Post-Gazette as much.

Musselman’s wife, Danyelle, then texted the Reno Gazette-Journal, “He’s here in Reno with no plan to go anywhere.” That’s kind of what you say in this situation until an offer comes and you have to make a decision.

In addition, Musselman retweeted a video of him playing one-on-one with Wolfpack forward Caleb Martin at Reno High School.

“Mouse in the house,” Martin tweeted originally. Musselman added the message in his own tweet that, “Relationships don’t stop when the season ends.”

UPDATE: Eric Musselman’s contract is currently $1 million a season based on a 2018 article from the Coloradoan. Incentives bring him up a few hundred thousand dollars.

A position at Arkansas could see him earn anywhere between $2.5 to $3 million.

Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson earned $2.55 million last year before his contract was terminated.

Chris Beard Arkansas Rumors

While Yuracheck is talking to Beard about the open position, Texas Tech is currently fighting for its most successful head coach in program history.

According to Bob Holt of Whole Hog Sports, Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Holcutt is prepared to make a significant investment.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt told the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday that he’s ready to upgrade Beard’s contract after this season.

“It would be my intention to be able to have that conversation Tuesday or Wednesday,” Hocutt said. “And Chris and I have talked about this.”

Hocutt said discussions between he and Beard about a new contract began in late February.

“I would say out of our focus and Coach Beard’s focus and commitment to this team and this season, we decided to hit the pause button until the season is over,” Hocutt told the Morning News.

Texas Tech has begun construction on a $30 million practice facility, and Hocutt said he believes in the school’s ability to continue investing in its basketball program and keep Beard.

A lot of people have focused on Beard’s time at Arkansas-Little Rock as a motivating factor. However, as I pointed out a week ago, he also assisted Bobby Knight in Lubbock in the early 2000s.

Yuracheck being in Minneapolis has to be a sign that if Texas Tech loses to Michigan State Saturday night (8:49 p.m. EST, CBS), he will immediately start kicking the tires with Beard. That may be an overagressive play, but both he and Holcutt and battening down the hatches for a large fight this offseason.