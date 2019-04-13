Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Is a Huge Supporter of His Career

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman has been a huge supporter of his career over the past few years. Herman has been cheering Woods on from the gallery at just about every tournament he has played in since the two started dating. She was at the 2018 Ryder Cup, The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, as well as last year’s The Tour Championship, to name a few.

It’s unclear exactly how long Woods and Herman have been dating, but they were first spotted out and about together in 2017.

This weekend, Woods is playing in the Masters. Although Herman hasn’t been spotted just yet, she will more than likely be heading to Augusta National Golf Club this weekend. If Woods wins, you can expect to see some major PDA between the two on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Woods & Herman Shared a Kiss After He Won the Tour Championship in 2018

Woods and Herman shared a victory kiss after he won The Tour Championship last September.

The couple locked lips after Woods’ emotional post-match interview. On his way to the clubhouse, Woods met up with Herman, who flung her arms around his neck and shared a lengthy embrace as well as an “I love you.” The two then locked lips before Woods continued on to the clubhouse.

The moment shared between Woods and Herman quickly went viral — and not just because people wanted to watch Woods having a romantic moment. Just about everyone was curious to know more about the woman who had stolen Woods’ heart. Herman, 34, worked as the manager of Woods’ Florida-based restaurant called The Woods.

The couple is thought to be serious but Woods doesn’t have plans to remarry, according to a source.

“No one has signed any paperwork. It’s not like they’re pledging their lives to each other. But she’s really nice and Tiger likes her. Tiger doesn’t like to be alone… But he doesn’t like to settle. Not anymore. So when he’s with someone, he really needs to be into her,” a source previously told People Magazin.

She Was Most Recently Spotted With Him at a Press Event for the President’s Cup in December

Woods was most recently spotted in public with Woods at a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade in Melbourne, Australia, back in December. The appearance was a “surprise,” according to Golf.com. As the captain of the U.S. Team for the 2019 tournament, Woods’ attendance at the event made sense.

Herman was photographed sitting next to Woods at the event. She was dressed in country club attire, wearing a yellow top with her hair in a ponytail.

The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

Herman Was at ‘The Match: Tiger Vs. Phil’ With Woods’ Kids

Herman also has a relationship with Woods’ kids and has been spotted with them from time to time. Back in November, Herman was spotted with Woods’ two kids, Sam and Charlie, all of whom were cheering for Woods as he took on Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As you can see in the photo above, Herman and the kids were all wearing red as they watched Woods take on Mickelson. While this match was more “fun,” Herman still supported Woods and was rooting for him the whole way.

