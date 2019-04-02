Fantasy Baseball Names 2019: Best Funny MLB Team Titles

Fantasy baseball season is here, albeit a little earlier than normal. Whether your fantasy team has gotten off to a slow start or your squad is on fire, we are here to help you have the funniest name possible.

If your team is struggling, now is the time to make use of the waiver wire in your league to pick up guys before your league mates realize they are heading to a career year. Before you make a major move, just be sure exercise patients with your studs. Maybe your first pick is in a hitting slump, there is still a reason he warranted a high pick. The MLB season is long, so don’t make any major drops over the first few weeks.

Perhaps you have a few guys at the end of your bench that are expendable, there are a couple pitchers to target if you need help. Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers and Marling starter Trevor Richards are two of the popular waiver wire adds. Fantasy Pros detailed why Richards is worth a waiver wire pickup.

The first of Miami’s young hurlers to dazzle, Richards validated the preseason buzz by allowing one run over six innings. Despite issuing an unspectacular two walks and four strikeouts, he also elicited 12 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes in 81 pitches. He unveiled a slider alongside an elite changeup that netted a .227 wOBA last season, so the 25-year-old righty could morph into a mixed-league mainstay with help from the new secondary pitch.

If you need help at shortstop, keep an eye on the Braves’ Dansby Swanson. His career hasn’t been what many expected from such a high draft pick, but the Atlanta shortstop is hitting in a lineup full of bats. Swanson looks to finally be healthy and had a nice spring as CBS Sports detailed.

Swanson had a great spring, driving the ball all over the field after dealing with a wrist issue for most of last season. He slugged a homer Saturday, and has hit three balls harder than 97 mph in his first two games.

We compiled a list of some of the best fantasy team names with the sources (Sports Feel Good Stories, Athlon, Fantasy Pros, Sporting News) listed on the right. Here is a rundown of the best funny fantasy baseball team names for 2019.

