March Madness Odds: Final Four Betting Preview

Here’s one hint to store away for the 2020 NCAA Tournament: Don’t bet on the No. 1 overall seed to win it all. The NCAA selection committee has selected that seed since 2004, and only three times has it won the tournament.

There won’t be a fourth this year with No. 1 Duke being upset in the Elite Eight by No. 2 Michigan State. That surely ends the brief but brilliant college career of Zion Williamson, who is all but a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft.

Duke had been the betting favorite on the March Madness odds all tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but that honor now belongs to the only No. 1 seed left: South Region champion Virginia (+150), another ACC team. Quite a turnaround for the Cavaliers program as last year it became the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 – UVA was the top overall seed in the 2018 tournament.

Coach Tony Bennett had been considered by most the best active coach yet to reach a Final Four. That monkey is off his back. It’s Virginia’s first trip to the Final Four since 1984 and it has yet to win a championship.

Virginia faces No. 5 seed and Midwest Region champion Auburn (+600) in the Final Four. It’s the first-ever trip to the national semifinals for Charles Barkley’s alma mater as Coach Bruce Pearl has worked wonders on The Plains. Auburn beat rival Kentucky in the Elite Eight despite the Tigers having lost excellent big man Chuma Okeke the game before to a torn ACL. That injury might catch up to Auburn, a 5-point underdog for Saturday, against Virginia.

East Region champion Michigan State (+185) is in the Final Four for the 10th time in school history and is the only program standing to win a national championship (1979 and 2000). It’s the eighth trip for the Spartans under Coach Tom Izzo, who is 2-5 in this round. He had been just 1-11 in his career against Duke and Mike Krzyzewski before the Elite Eight upset.

Sparty, the 2.5-point favorite on the college basketball betting lines, takes on No. 3 Texas Tech (+425), the West Region champion. The Red Raiders are making their first-ever Final Four trip. They upset No. 1 Gonzaga by six points in the Elite Eight and win with defense, ranking No. 1 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.com.

The four best basketball conferences in the country this season and usually every season are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. One school from each is in the national semifinals.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.