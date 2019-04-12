11 Best Golf Club Cleaners: Compare, Buy & Save

Golf club cleaner is vital in preserving durability and effectiveness, and it’s something every player should have on hand. Whether it be a brush or a full kit with washing solution, cleaners are some of the best golf accessories you can have and they can fit conveniently in your golf bag.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular golf club cleaners, including both brushes and bundles. If you’re in the market for a brush, be sure it’s dual-sided. Those have both a nylon bristle brush (good for drivers and woods) and wire bristles (best for irons and wedges). They also usually have a tiny sharper pick, which is designed to get into the grooves to clean out dirt build-up.
1. Yoport Golf Club Brush and Club Groove CleanerPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wire bristles for irons and nylon bristles for woods, with a pick for deeper groove cleaning
- There is a retractable 2-foot zip-line carabiner which attaches to your bag for easy access
- Durable plastic handle with soft rubber grips for comfortable use
- Some users felt the retractable tip was too sharp and could damage clubs
- Some users said the retractable zip-liner broke down too quickly
- Some users felt the bristle brushes for irons could have been thicker
Convenience, practicality, and price are 3 of the major reasons why the Yoport Golf Club Brush and Club Groove Cleaner is so popular.
Featuring wire bristles for irons and wedges and nylon bristles for woods, you have all you need to keep your clubs clean at all times. And if you find the dirt is really caked into the grooves, there is a single retractable point designed to dig deep and get it cleaned out.
There is a carbiner clip that easily attaches to your bag and a retractable zip-line that extends up to 2 feet so there is no need to remove the brush.
Available in 3 colors — Blue/Black, Green/Black, and Red/Black — the handle is made of durable plastic and features rubber grips for added comfort when cleaning. You can buy them separately or all 3 colors in a bundle.
Find more Yoport Golf Club Brush and Club Groove Cleaner information and reviews here.
2. Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Golfer’s ToolPrice: $9.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a club cleaning brush and a removable pen to get out dirt deep in the grooves
- Has a divot repair tool
- Has a magnetic ball marker and a cleat tightener
- There is only 1 kind of club cleaning bristles, best suited for woods
- Not really coducive to attach to a golf bag
- Only 1 color available
If you’re looking for a jack-of-all-trades model, then the Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Tool is one of the best golf cleaners — and then some.
Not only does this tool feature a brush for safe club head and golf ball cleaning, it’s got much, much more. Some of the other highlights include a pocket knife, removable spike pen which can be used to get really caked in dirt out of club grooves, a cleat tightener, divot repair tool, and a magnetic ball marker.
Compact and lightweight — it measures just over 5 inches long and weighs just over 3 ounces — the tool conveniently attaches to your keychain for easy access. Of course, you could also carry it in your pant pocket or in a compartment of one of your golf bags.
Find more Whetstone All-in-One Stainless Steel Golfer's Tool information and reviews here.
3. ProActive Sports Groove Tube Golf Club Cleaner Squeeze Bottle BrushPrice: $7.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The squeeze bottle uses water for added cleaning power
- Large, soft, yet effective, nylon brushes can clean all clubs
- Conveniently attaches to your golf bag with a clip
- Some might find the bottle a bit large at 7 inches
- The screw cap brush doesn't fit on standard water bottles
- Some users felt the plastic attachment clip wasn't very durable
Sometimes you need more than just a brush to get those club heads clean — especially if you’ve the dirt pile on for a bit. Well the ProActive Sports Groove Tube Golf Club Cleaner Squeeze Bottle Brush uses water to break up that dried dirt, making it easier to wipe off.
How it works is simple: squeeze the bottle until the water comes out. Then use the large nylon brush to remove the dirt or grime from the club head. Then take a cloth or towel to wipe it dry. Then put the golf club covers back on and put the clubs back in your golf bag. The bottle attaches to your bag by a spring loaded quick-release clip.
The brush cap unscrews and screws back on easily when you need to add more water.
You can get a single bottle, which measures about 7.5 inches long. But you can also buy 2-, 3-, and 4-packs.
Find more ProActive Sports Groove Tube Golf Club Cleaner Brush information and reviews here.
4. BallBrite Ultimate Golf Ball & Club CleanerPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-locking technology keeps the inside cleaning part of the bag wet and the outside dry
- The interior is anti-microbial which helps keep the cleaning area clean, bacteria-free, and odor-free
- Patented design cleans both irons and golf balls
- On the pricey side
- Some users said they had some difficulty cleaning the interior of the pouch
- Probably best suited for irons and wedges, not larger clubs
Sometimes the best golf club cleaners don’t include brushes. The BallBrite Ultimate Golf Ball & Club Cleaner is one of those products.
The patented design, which can be used to wash golf balls and clubs (probably wise to stick to irons and wedges), is a durable neoprene pouch which you add some water into the interior. The concept is simple: when your club or ball becomes dirty, put it in the pouch and massage the pouch. Take out the club or ball and dry it off with a towel. Easy.
The moisture-locking technology ensures the interior stays wet while the outer part stays dry. That means you can carry it around in your pocket or use the clip to attach it to your golf bag for easy access.
The BallBrite, which is machine washable, has an anti-microbial interior to help keep the cleaning surface odor- and bacteria-free.
Find more BallBrite Ultimate Golf Ball & Club Cleaner information and reviews here.
5. Voplop Golf Brush and Club Groove CleanerPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The retractable 2 feet zip-line carabiner attaches easily and conveniently to your golf bag
- Wire bristles to clean irons/wedges and nylon bristles to clean woods and cleats
- The retractable sharp pick is ideal for cleaning grooves
- Some users said the retractable cord wasn't very durable
- The retractable groove cleaning spike can be sharp
- Other models similar to this cost a little less
Tthe Voplop Golf Brush and Club Groove Cleaner is designed to get the dirt out of those irons, which will lead to better contact, spin, and shot consistency.
The brush has nylon bristles to clean woods and cleats; iron bristles for your irons, wedges, and hybrids; and a sharp spike to help you get deep into the grooves as well as the spikes on the bottom of your golf shoes for heavy grime build-up. The club cleaner has a carabiner clip so you can easily attach it to your golf bag and features a retractable 2-foot zip-line cord so you can clean your clubs and shoes without removing it.
It’s available in 7 different colors — Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Red, Ultra Black, and Yellow — and comes with a 60-day money back guarantee.
Find more Voplop Golf Brush and Club Groove Cleaner information and reviews here.
6. Ace Golf Club Groove Cleaner SetPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extras include golf ball marker, divot tool, and a groove sharpener
- Nylon brush for woods, wire brush for irons, and a pick to clean spikes
- Has a retractable 2 foot zip-line for convenience
- Some users said the magnet on the ball marker fell out
- Some users said the groove cleaner wore down quickly
- On the pricey side
If you’re looking for a bundle with lots of extras, then this is one of the best golf club cleaner sets you can get.
Ace Golf includes 6 useful tools in their bundle, including a nylon brush for cleaning the your woods, a wire brush to clean the irons and wedges, a groove sharpener, a groove cleaner, a divot tool, and a magnetic ball marker. The groove cleaning spike can also be used to knock dirt build-up off the bottom of your shoes.
Other highlights include a carabiner clip for easy attachment to your golf bag, a retractable zip-line that extends 2 feet so you don’t have to remove the tool from your bag in order to use it, and a clip-on cover to protect the cleaning brush.
Available in 7 colors schemes, the Ace Golf Club Cleaning Set comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Ace Golf Club Groove Cleaner Set information and reviews here.
7. Caddy-Clean The All-in-One Golf Club CleanerPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a non-scratch scrub pad, wire cleaning brush, groove cleaning spike
- The bottle holds enough liquid for 500 sprays
- Full size, 100 percent cotton towel with bag attachment included
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt it wasn't durably made
- Includes a couple of sharp pieces, so use with caution
The Caddy-Clean The All-in-One Golf Club Cleaner has a little bit of everything to ensure all of your golf clubs dirt-free and shiny.
The bottle can hold enough liquid for up to 500 sprays. Spray your club (water is recommended) then you can use the non-scratch scrub pad or wire brush to clean it. There’s also a groove cleaning spike to get rid of heavy dirt build-up. When you’re finished cleaning, use the free included golf towel to wipe the club head.
It can be clipped to your golf bag and thanks to the retractable zip-line, you can simply and conveniently clean your clubs without removing it.
Find more Caddy-Clean The All-in-One Golf Club Cleaner information and reviews here.
8. STIXX Golf Brush and Groove CleanerPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a wire brush for irons/wedges and nylon brush for driver/woods
- Includes a sharp point to clean the club head grooves
- Retractable cord extends 2 feet for convenience
- Doesn't include a brush cover
- Available in only 1 color
- Features some sharp pieces, so use with caution
Simple, effective, and value are 3 words to describe the Stixx Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner with Retractable Clip.
The cleaner includes nylon bristles for cleaning woods, brass bristles for cleaning irons and hybrids, and a spike for cleaning your golf shoes. Each are completely safe for your clubs and shoes. A very useful feature is that when the tool is attached to your golf bag with the durable carabiner clip, it has a retractable cord that extends 2 feet, long enough to clean the bottom of your shoes and clubs with ease.
The Stixx Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner also comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more STIXX Golf Brush and Groove Cleaner information and reviews here.
9. Jef World of Golf Club Cleaning KitPrice: $14.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cleaning paste can be used on all irons, wedges, and metal woods
- Includes soft sponges and a towel
- The dual-sided brush can attach easily to your golf bag
- Doesn't include a storage bag
- Some users didn't receive instructions
- Some users prefer to use soap and water rather than the cleaning paste
Jef World of Golf’s Club Cleaning Kit is highlighted by the cleaning paste, which is designed to remove ball markings, tee shot marks, grass stains, and more from your irons, wedges, and metal woods.
Also included in the bundle are soft sponges and a towel to wipe off the paste and to keep your club heads looking brand new.
The dual-sided brush has nylon bristels for your driver and woods and wire bristles for your irons and wedges. The brush has a clip so it can easily and conveniently attach to your golf bag.
Find more Jef World of Golf Club Cleaning Kit information and reviews here.
10. BettGolf Club Cleaner Pack of 2Price: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You get 2 brushes at the price of what 1 normally costs
- Retractable zip-liner extends 2 feet for easy cleaning
- Perfect for all clubs and can also be used on cleats
- Some users felt the retractable line wasn't very durable
- Use with caution as their are some sharp parts
- There is no protective cover for the brush
Why get 1 when you can have 2 golf club cleaner brushes? Keep one for yourself and gift the other to a golfer friend. Or keep them both so you can have a backup.
Each has a brush for drivers and woods (nylon bristles) and irons and wedges (wire bristles). There’s also an attached sharp spike, which can be used to clean out build-up in the club head grooves as well as caked dirt/mud on the bottom of your shoes.
The brush can attach to a golf bag for easy convenience thanks to the carabiner clip. And the zip-liner can extend up to 2 feet so you can clean your clubs without removing the brush.
Find more BettGolf Club Cleaner Pack of 2 information and reviews here.
11. Perfshot Golf Club Brush Groove Cleaner SetPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a large microfiber towel, which is 3 times more absorbant than cotton
- Has brushes for both irons (wire) and woods (nylon) with a spike for groove cleaning
- Can easily attach to golf bags and has a retractable zip liner for convenience
- Only 1 color available
- It has sharp pieces, so use with caution
- Retractable zip-liners can sometimes break down
The highlight of the Perfshot Golf Club Cleaner Set is the inclusion of the microfiber towel. The towel, which is generously sized at 16 by 24 inches, is 3 times more absorbant and 5 times more durable than cotton.
The brush itself has nylon bristles for woods and wire bristles for irons. There is also a protuding spike to clean club head grooves and it’s effective for removing dirt build-up on the bottom of your shoes. There is a protective case which clips over the brush head.
Featuring a retractable zip-liner, which extends 2 feet for easy use, the brush conveniently clips to any golf bag.
Find more Perfshot Golf Club Brush Groove Cleaner Set information and reviews here.
