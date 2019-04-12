11 Best Golf Club Cleaners: Compare, Buy & Save

Convenience, practicality, and price are 3 of the major reasons why the Yoport Golf Club Brush and Club Groove Cleaner is so popular.

Featuring wire bristles for irons and wedges and nylon bristles for woods, you have all you need to keep your clubs clean at all times. And if you find the dirt is really caked into the grooves, there is a single retractable point designed to dig deep and get it cleaned out.

There is a carbiner clip that easily attaches to your bag and a retractable zip-line that extends up to 2 feet so there is no need to remove the brush.

Available in 3 colors — Blue/Black, Green/Black, and Red/Black — the handle is made of durable plastic and features rubber grips for added comfort when cleaning. You can buy them separately or all 3 colors in a bundle.