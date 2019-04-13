9 Best Golfers Elbow Braces: Your Easy Buying Guide

Using a golfers elbow brace can be of immense help if you’re a player who has suffered an injury, or looking to prevent one. They help with all sorts of ailments including tendinitis, carpel tunnel syndrome, arthritis, inflammation, and, of course, golfers elbow, or medial epicondylitis.
The braces are designed to, but not limimted to, help prevent pain, promote blood circulation, and aid in recovery.
So what are the best golfers elbow braces? There are different kinds, including the traditional brace, which generally features a Velcro fastening strap, and the compression sleeve, which form fits to your arm. We’ve compiled a list below that includes both types, so check it out and see which is the right one for you. If you are someone who hits the course and does so in pain, an elbow brace is an invaluable golf accessory.
-
1. Tomight Elbow BracePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The elastic EVA pad helps reduce muscle inflammation
- It has ventilated construction for excellent breathability
- Double layer Velcro straps ensure a secure, yet comfortable, fit
- Doesn’t have a gel compression pad, which can add comfort
- Some users felt the brace was a bit uncomfortable at times
- Some might feel it's too bulky if wearing underneath long sleeves
The unisex Elbow Brace from Tomight features a compression pad which puts pressure on the upper forearm to relieve arthritis and tendinitis pain and prevent further injury while swinging your golf clubs.
It has multi-purpose uses — sports, computer work, driving, and indoor and outdoor labor, to name a few — and is made of a comfortable neoprene material which won’t irritate your skin. Simply attach the velcro straps to get your desired fit and then you’re ready to go. You can then adjust the tightness as you desire or need. The brace also features a ventilated design for added breathability to keep you cool.
Tomight’s offer includes 2 one-size-fits-all braces and an owner’s manual. It’s available in 4 colors — Blue (pictured), Green, Pink, and Dark Blue.
-
2. PlayActive Sports Golf Elbow BracePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The improved hook and loop Velcro straps for extra support
- The compression pads provide maximum comfort, support, and protection
- You'll receive 2 braces, 2 extra straps, and instructions
- Some users thought the brace was too thin
- Some users complained about the braces having a bad odor
- Some users said the Velcro strap began to fray over time
PlayActive Sports packs a lot into its golfers elbow brace bundle.
Not only do you receive 2 elbow braces, but you’ll also get 2 extra straps (1 pair of small/medium, 1 pair of medium large), instructions, an E-Guide with more information about how to deal with elbow pain, and a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Multi-purpose and suitable for both men and women, each brace features soft and comfortable compression pads and will help reduce pain and prevent further injury whether you’re on the golf course, tennis court, in the gym, in the garden, or at the computer.
It’s made of 65 percent neoprene and 35 percent nylon and improved Velcro strap system ensures durability, stability, and a secure fit.
Find more PlayActive Sports Golf Elbow Brace information and reviews here.
-
3. ACE Custom Dial Elbow StrapPros:
Cons:
- Uses gel-cushioned pad for more effectiveness and a comfortable fit
- Pressure can be changed without having to adjust the strap
- Applies pressure on your affected elbow tendon to provide support and protection
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the brace was more complicated to use than the traditional non-dial models
- Some might find it a bit uncomfortable
Breaking from the traditional brace, industry leader ACE Brand brings the Custom Dial Elbow Strap.
As you’ve seen with the traditional models, you tighten and loosen the brace by adjusting the Velcro straps. With the ACE product, while there is a hook and loop strap to keep the band in place, you can increase or decrease the pressure by simply turning the dial.
The gel-cushioned pad will provide effective pressure to help relieve pain and stress from tendinitis, arthritis, golf and tennis elbow, and other ailments. And it’s designed to allow you to have full range of motion on all shots, whether you’re using your golf driver, irons, wedges, or putter.
Also featuring soft edges for added comfort, the ACE Custom Dial Elbow Strap is ideal for any physical activities, including all sports, outdoor work, and while working at your computer.
Find more ACE Custom Dial Elbow Strap information and reviews here.
-
4. Zofore Golf Elbow BracePrice: $15.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compression gel pad for extra comfort and effectiveness
- Designed to offer support to reduce pressure on the affected joint
- High quality construction and strong stitching for maximum durability
- Gel pad is hardened so it might feel like it’s foam
- Some users with smaller arms felt the brace didn’t fit well (too big)
- Some didn't think the band was wide enough
Zofore’s Elbow Brace comes in a 2-pack and features a hardened gel compression pad which will mold to your arm to give optimal pressure to relieve pain and stress in affected areas.
Made of 70 percent hardened neoprene and 30 percent nylon, the dual Velcro strap system will ensure a perfect custom fit for excellent support whether you’re on the golf course, tennis court, or working in the yard.
Equipped with durable stitching, you’ll also receive an instructional E-Book, which also serves as a golf elbow educational tool.
Find more Zofore Golf Elbow Brace information and reviews here.
-
5. PowerLix Elbow Brace Compression SupportPros:
Cons:
- 4-way compression sleeve is designed for full range of motion and maximum protection
- Provides significant pain relief from a variety of arm ailments
- Improves blood circulation for fast recovery
- Some people find compression sleeves too tight
- Some users felt the sleeve didn't run true to size
- Some users said their arm itched too much when wearing it
A variation from the traditional golfers elbow brace is the compression sleeve. And this one from PowerLix comes highly rated and recommended.
The 4-way stretch fabric construction allows for full range of motion on all shots, while providing pain relief for all sorts of arm injuries like tendinitis, joint inflammation, swelling, and more. The fabric is designed to keep optimal temperature and improve blood circulation for a quicker recovery. The anti-slip sleeve will also help minimize injury and prevent bad odors.
Whether you’re on the practice range or playing a round of 18, the PowerLix Compression Sleeves, which come in a pair, will help you make it through the day with minimal pain.
Find more PowerLix Elbow Brace Compression Support information and reviews here.
-
6. DashSport Copper Elbow BracePrice: $21.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Copper Nylon material is itch and odor-resistant and has anti-bacterial properties
- Helps fight muscle fatigue, pain, and stress on affected area
- Performance fabric keeps you warm in cold temperatures and cool in warmer temperatures
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the sleeve didn't run true to size
- Some users felt the sleeve didn't break in quickly
Can’t decide between a traditional golfers elbow brace or a compression sleeve? Well DashSport gives you both. While you can wear them separately, they’re designed to work together for maximum pain relief, support, and recovery after a day on the golf course.
The sleeve is made of a copper/nylon blend that is anti-itch, odor-resistant, and features anti-bacterial properties. It’s non-slip and extremely flexible, so you’ll have no restrictions on your golf swing. It’s designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures and cool in warmer temperatures. The elbow brace has a Velcro hook and loop strap system so you’ll get a comfortable, custom fit.
Also included in the bundle is an instructional e-Book and a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more DashSport Copper Elbow Brace information and reviews here.
-
7. Witkeen Elbow BracePrice: $14.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough to fit up to 14 inch forearms
- Helps relieve pain caused by elbow hyperextension and muscle tension
- Helps prevent chronic injury and promotes healing for injured forearms
- Some might find it a bit bulky
- Some found that the Velcro straps began to wear over time
- Some thought this wasn't effective as a compression sleeve
The Witkeen Elbow Brace bundle not only includes 2 braces, but you’ll also receive a silicone ring gripper. This cool add-on will strengthen muscles and tendons, help in healing arm injuies, and build a stronger grip just by squeezing it.
The brace itself, which is made of 80 percent neoprene and 20 percent nylon, features an effective compressing gel pad that offers extreme comfort and relief. And as for security, the two adjustable velcro straps will provide a snug, tight fit to prevent sliding during whatever activity you’re partaking in — golf, tennis, weightlifting, moving furniture, even shoveling snow.
The Witkeen Elbow Brace also comes with an E-Guide tutorial and a manufacturer’s lifetime replacement warranty against defects.
-
8. Kunto Fitness Elbow BracePros:
Cons:
- 4-way stretch material for maximum flexibility and range of motion
- Ventilated sleeve for added breathability and to regulate arm temperature
- Helps minimize pain and injury, while reducing recovery time
- Only 1 sleeve included
- On the pricey side
- Some experienced itching due to the stitching
Kunto Fitness’ Compression Support Sleeve is designed to focus on the elbow.
The sleeve is shorter, but it is ideal for the golfer suffering from tendinitis, arthritis, tennis elbow, and general pain and inflammation.
It is built with a durable 4-way stretch material making it not only long-lasting, but very flexible so you’ll have full range of motion on all shots. It’s also moisture-wicking so it’ll keep you cool and comfortable on those hot summer days on the golf course.
The sleeve is ventilated for added breathability and your arm temperature stays regulated. Kunto Fitness’ product also features a no-slip grip, and comes in 4 different sizes (extra small to large) and a 100 percent manufacturer’s warranty.
Find more Kunto Fitness Elbow Brace information and reviews here.
-
9. SS Sleeve Stars Golfers Elbow BracePrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of a durable neoprene (75 percent) and nylon (25 percent blend)
- Extra large and can fit a forearm up to 23 inches
- The compression pad is designed to alleviate pain while helping you recover quicker
- Some might find it too bulky
- Some thought the brace had a bad odor
- Only 1 brace included
The Sleeve Stars Golfers Elbow Brace is suitable for both men and women who suffer from tendinitis, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or general pain and soreness.
Made of 75 percent neoprene and 25 percent nylon, it has 2 adjustable Velcro straps that can stick to anywhere on the brace, ensuring you’ll get a custom fit on either arm. And it’s big enough to fit a 23-inch forearm.
The compression pad will help relieve pain, aid in recovery, and assist in preventing further damage so you can get back out on the golf course. In fact, the brace can be used in a variety of sports and activities, including computer work.
It comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more SS Sleeve Stars Golfers Elbow Brace information and reviews here.
