9 Best Golfers Elbow Braces: Your Easy Buying Guide

Using a golfers elbow brace can be of immense help if you’re a player who has suffered an injury, or looking to prevent one. They help with all sorts of ailments including tendinitis, carpel tunnel syndrome, arthritis, inflammation, and, of course, golfers elbow, or medial epicondylitis.

The braces are designed to, but not limimted to, help prevent pain, promote blood circulation, and aid in recovery.

So what are the best golfers elbow braces? There are different kinds, including the traditional brace, which generally features a Velcro fastening strap, and the compression sleeve, which form fits to your arm. We’ve compiled a list below that includes both types, so check it out and see which is the right one for you. If you are someone who hits the course and does so in pain, an elbow brace is an invaluable golf accessory.