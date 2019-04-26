Greedy Williams Girlfriend: Who is Taquana Houston?

Greedy Williams is showing patience in Nashville. After not getting drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, he doesn’t figure to wait long on Day Two, as he appears on several people’s “best available lists.”

This includes Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, who states “the Raiders at No. 35, Seahawks at No. 37, or Buccaneers at No. 39 would be sensible landing spots.” That would mean he and his daughter Khloe would move to the Bay Area, Pacific Northwest or Florida.

Who else would be joining them on their journey? There’s plenty of Williams’ mother Lakesha and what she does for Khloe. There’s not a ton of information out there on the mother of the child, Taquana Houston.

TOO CUTE! Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams signs autographs as his daughter Cloie Williams is held by her mother Taquana Houston on the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL Draft. #DraftOn2 pic.twitter.com/VPcKs4v7n7 — WKRN (@WKRN) April 26, 2019

WKRN, the ABC affiliate in Nashville, captured a picture of Williams on the red carpet. Behind him is Khloe in the arms of her mother Taquana. She gave birth to Khloe after Greedy’s freshman season at LSU.

What else do we know about Houston? She doesn’t appear on Williams’ Instagram page (but several cute pictures of Khloe do pop up). In addition, she isn’t mentioned in the NFL Network’s “Destination: Nashville” feature on Williams.

However, Houston has her own Instagram page that provides some clues to what’s going on here. She appeared on the field for the 2019 LSU Spring Game in a picture with Greedy.

On April 8, Houston also posted a video on YouTube of Khloe dancing in the backseat of a car. These social media posts shows that at the very least the couple are joint-raising Khloe, and at the other end of the spectrum are in a relationship that mostly keeps Houston out of the spotlight.

As of Oct. 2018, ESPN referred to an unnamed woman as Williams’ girlfriend. It’s not clear if this was referring to Houston or someone else, though no other woman outside of his family frequents his social media posts.

Houston also runs an online fashion store called IMHER Fashion Boutique. The site features her posing in various clothes and selling them in the range of $15 to $50.

What’s very clear is that Williams mother Lakesha plays a large role caring for Khloe, which was made clear in various profiles leading up to the draft. Mike Triplett of ESPN puts it simply that Williams is playing football for his mother, daughter and family.

And the football field is where Greedy has gone to work, hoping to use his talent to create a better life for his family — including his 2-year-old daughter, Khloe, and his mother, Lakesha Williams, a single parent who raised four kids in some of the roughest neighborhoods of Shreveport, Louisiana, before she wound up marrying Greedy’s youth football coach. “Football changed my family’s life,” Greedy said.

Greedy and Khloe are all over social media, as he reiterates constantly that he’s training and being the best player he can be for her future. According to Lakesha, this devotion to his family is a change of pace from his own father.

“Single mother, young mother, on assistance from the government, housing assistance. We were just going from — I guess I call it from one ‘hood to another ‘hood,” said Lakesha, who described Greedy’s biological father as being in and out of his life.

Houston and Williams appear motivated to not let this history repeat itself.