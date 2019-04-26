Greedy Williams’ Real Name: How Did LSU CB Get Nickname?

Greedy Williams, a defensive back out of LSU, is one of the nation’s best prospects in the secondary. At 6’2″ and possessing a blazing 4.37 40 yard dash, Williams has the physical tools that make scouts salivate and have him pegged as one of the earliest prospects to come off the board in the second round of the draft.

Despite being listed on rosters and in the draft as Greedy Williams, Greedy is only a nickname. So just what is Greedy Williams’ real name?

What is Greedy Williams’ Real Name & How Did He Get Nickname?

Greedy Williams’ real name is Andreaz Williams. Greedy earned the nickname at a young age from his aunt, who called the young Williams “Greedy Deedee”. Over time, the nickname became simply “Greedy” and Williams has stuck with it throughout his football career.

USA Today – “My aunt kept me for a night and I guess my mom didn’t fix enough bottles ahead and so my Aunt named me ‘Greedy-Deedee’ but my mom took the Deedee out and kept it Greedy,” Williams said. “I love it. They say it’s a great DB name. It helps to be greedy as a defensive back.”

A fitting name for a defensive back indeed, especially considering the stellar takeaway number Williams posted before teams started shying away from the lockdown corner.

Greedy Williams College Stats & Accolades

During his breakout redshirt freshman season at LSU, Williams posted six interceptions and racked up 11 pass deflections. Stepping into a more prominent role due to injuries in the Tiger secondary, opposing teams picked on Williams early and often. However, as his six interceptions would go to show, that formula didn’t prove to be very successful.

After his breakout season, Williams cemented himself as arguably the most crucial member of the LSU secondary and had an incredible year, shutting down almost anyone put against him. Despite not being thrown against nearly as much, he still picked up two interceptions and nine pass breakups en route to being named a first-team All-American.

With great size and excellent speed, Williams needs to add a bit more muscle to his big frame in order to be effective at the NFL level. He sometimes gets bullied by SEC receivers and the NFL should only offer him a more physical challenge. That said, his combination of size, speed, and instincts doesn’t grow on trees and Williams looks to be one of the higher upside players available in the 2019 NFL Draft.