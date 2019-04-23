Gymnastics: Shannon Miller Says ‘Magnificent Seven’ Olympics Era Was Amazing

Shannon Miller is the second most decorated gymnast in U.S. history with seven gold medals.

With 59 International and 49 National competition medals, Miller is the only female athlete to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, twice.

Miller won two silver and three bronze medals at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

“For me it was incredible, looking back on it in 1992,” Shannon Miller told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I was 15 years old, so I was a baby so just to make it on the team was incredible. I had broken and dislocated my elbow like ten weeks before trials so to even be on the team was incredible and to go to Barcelona and walk into that arena and just be able to hit all my routines and go home with medals was fantastic.”

Four years later, the entire world truly became keenly aware of Shannon Miller’s super talents when the Olympian led the “Magnificent Seven” team that captured gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you’re tardy to the party: MIller won the balance beam event and was part of the “Magnificent Seven,” which became the first U.S. team to win Olympic gold in womens gymnastics.

That “Magnificent Seven” included Miller, along with Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden, and Jaycie Phelps is perhaps best known for Strug sticking the landing of a vault to clinch the gold medal while injured.

“Being able to carry that over four years later which athletes, especially gymnasts know is so difficult,” said Miller.

“Because you’re in the prime of your career and to keep it going for four more years for another Olympics was so incredible and Atlanta was amazing.”

Per The Daily Reporter Online:

Miller was the individual all-around silver medalist at the 1992 competition in Barcelona. She claimed a second silver medal on balance beam. Her three bronze medals in 1992 came from floor exercises, uneven bars and Team U.S.A.’s third-place finish in the standings.

In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had surgery to remove the baseball sized tumor and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Now cancer free, she continues to be a strong advocate for awareness and early detection.

After retiring from Olympic competition, Miller received her undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and her law degree from Boston College.