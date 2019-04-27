A staple of the Clemson Tigers during their repeated runs to the College Football Playoff Championship, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow’s eligibility is finally up. Being taken in the 5th round by the Oakland Raiders, Renfrow went off the board a bit earlier than most mock drafts initially projected. Clearly, Jon Gruden liked what he saw from Renfrow and was impressed with his extensive college resume. Playing a big role in a number of massive games, Renfrow is arguably the most battle-tested player in the NFL Draft.

Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow: College Stats & Accolades

Over his four seasons at Clemson, Renfrow totaled 2133 yards receiving to go with 15 touchdowns. Renfrow was an extremely consistent receiver in college, never posting fewer than 400 yards or more than 700 in any season. During his four year stretch, Renfrow won two national titles with the Clemson Tigers.

Perhaps best known for his heroics to seal Clemson’s 2016 national title, Renfrow caught a last-second touchdown from Deshaun Watson to clinch a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renfrow holds the record for most receptions (37) and touchdowns (4) in College Football Playoff history.

In 2018, Renfrow was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy goes to the best collegiate player who started their career as a walk-on.

Hunter Renfrow NFL Scouting Report

Despite his extensive collegiate resume, Renfrow has a number of questions following him heading into the NFL. While he is a very good route-runner, he lacks explosive speed and size. In the fast and physical NFL, he could get bullied at the line by press coverage specialists. That said, there is no denying that Renfrow has consistently outplayed expectations at every level and simply has a natural feel for the game.

Renfrow has a knack for making big plays in big games, beyond just his game-winning catch in the national championship, Renfrow has a nose for the first down marker and is an incredibly reliable safety valve on third down passing situations. For a team like the Raiders who struggled mightily to move the football last season, Renfrow should be a warm welcome and strong compliment playing next to new star Antonio Brown.

While Renfrow will likely never turn into one of the best receivers in the league, he has the opportunity to carve out a very steady role for an extended period of time. While it may take him a year or two to become accustomed to the NFL physicality, he should eventually figure things out and wind up becoming a crafty slot receiver for years to come.