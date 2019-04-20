Where Did Jamal Murray Go to College?

The Nuggets need Jamal Murray to return to form in this Western Conference 1st Round series against San Antonio. After reaching double-digits in the first 2 contests in Denver, he mustered just 6 points in 31 minutes in Thursday’s road loss.

Down 2-1, the Nuggets need better production to offset Spurs guard Derrick White, who has poured in 36 in the Spurs’ Game 3 win. For a franchise that hasn’t been past the 1st round since 2009, it needs its best perimeter player in Murray to return to form.

Since hitting the league in 2016, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged just under 15 points and 3.4 assists per game. Let’s take a look at his college career and his path to the NBA.

Jamal Murray Kentucky Career & Stats

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder hails from Toronto, as he attended Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener & Orangeville Prep in Ontario. 247 Sports listed him as a 5-star and the No. 10 prospect in the country coming out of Athlete Institute Basketball Academy.

He chose Kentucky over offers from the likes of Oregon, Connecticut, Michigan State and Michigan. He explained his decision in an interview with Northpole Hoops in June 2015, emphasizing head coach John Calipari’s history with pumping out NBA first-rounders such as Derrick Rose.

He only needed one season to prove himself in Lexington. His 20 points per game on 40.8 percent 3-point shooting helped the Wildcats to the 2016 SEC regular-season and conference titles. They bowed out in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament to Indiana.

He notched double-digit games in 35 of 36 games, with the only exception being a routine blowout of New Jersey Institute of Technology in the 2nd game of the season. His best game of the year was a 35-point outburst to top Florida at Rupp Arena.

NBA Scouts appreciated his offensive creativity, though he was criticized for a lack of elite athleticism.

“He shows some creative ability to finish around the basket, especially since he’s not a great athlete,” an Eastern Conference scout said to Bleacher Report. “I think it’s important that he’s willing to drive and have some physicality with it, which you also saw when he played in international competition, but also able to finish with some creativity using both of his hands and off the glass.”

It didn’t deter the Denver Nuggets, who drafted him No. 7 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. A few years later, he’s the backcourt leader on the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed.

While he abdicates a lot of his touches to the froncourt trio of Nikola Jovic, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee, his 3-point touch (36 percent in his career) stretches out opposing defenses to give them room.

He needs to continue proving that if the Nuggets are going to advance to the conference semifinals.