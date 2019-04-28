James Harden Pink Shoes: What Sneaker is Rockets Star Wearing & Why?

When Game 1 of the second-round NBA playoff series between the Houston Rocket and Golden State Warriors got underway, there were plenty of things to talk about. One of which quickly became James Harden’s pink shoes, which stood out quite a bit on the television broadcast.

Harden has been seen wearing a number of different coloured shoes, and the most recent appears to be a unique pair. The Rockets star wore yellow shoes last series at points against the Utah Jazz and has also pulled off red pairs on various occasions. His pink shoes can be seen in the video below from the Rockets.

What Type of Shoes is James Harden Wearing?

From the look of it, Harden’s shoes are the Nike Hyperchase pink and black Kay Yow version. Assuming this is the pair that Houston’s guard is wearing, they are in support of Kay Yow and to show support in the fight against breast cancer. Yow passed away from cancer on January 24, 2009 and was a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame.