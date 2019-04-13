Jason Day’s Wife, Ellie, to Golfer: ‘Suck It Up’

Jason Day tweaked his back once again at the Masters, but his wife, Ellie Day, has no time for sympathy. After Jason bent down to pick up their daughter, he threw out his back on the eve of the tournament. Ellie gave her husband some simple advice heading into the biggest golf tournament of the year.

“Suck it up,” Jason noted his wife’s response to ESPN.

Jason is doing just that as he heads into the weekend as a co-leader at Augusta. The golfer noted his wife has had three kids, so he has no room to feel sorry for himself.

“I woke up and I was disappointed because I thought my back was going to be a lot better than what it was,’’ Jason noted to the New York Post. “My wife, Ellie … I looked at her and I was kind of moping a little bit in the bath and she’s like, ‘It’s the Masters, you need to suck it up.’ I can’t complain about it too much. She’s birthed three children and I haven’t, so she’s a lot stronger as a person than me with regards to pain. I just hit a little white golf ball around a course.’’

Day Met His Wife When She Was a Waitress at an Ohio Pub & Their First Date Was to Applebee’s

Jason met Ellie when she was a waitress at an Ohio Pub. The golfer is from Australia, but their first date was very American as they went to the popular chain restaurant Applebee’s. Jason wrote about first meeting Ellie on the travel site, Qantas.com.

I met my wife, Ellie, when I was 17 and she was 19. She was a waitress at an Irish pub, Mavis Winkle’s, in Twinsburg, Ohio. I was too shy to talk to her but I thought she was gorgeous. I found out that Colin had her number and I texted her: “This is Jason Day from Australia. Do you remember me?” She said yes and we started talking. When I went back in 2007, she watched me play. I won. She had no idea what golf was. Our first date was at a restaurant called Applebee’s in Columbus, Ohio. Afterwards, all I wanted to do was play golf and see Ellie. I knew I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life. I was 21 when we got married. Golfers are selfish and your personal life can get hit by the sacrifices you make to be a better player. To have a person who’s so solid, who loves me as much as anyone could, means everything.

Jason & Ellie Have 3 Kids: Arrow, Lucy & Dash

Arrow Joseph Day. 7 lbs, 8 oz. Congratulations to @JDayGolf and his family on their newest addition! pic.twitter.com/YaQqTgGMN7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 3, 2018

The couple just welcomed their third child, Arrow, in November of 2018. Arrow joined Dash (6) and Lucy (2) as part of the Day family. Ellie posted a lengthy note on Instagram after Arrow was born.

“Arrow Joseph made his sweet debut yesterday at 7:26am, 2.5 weeks early. I am so exhausted but oh, my heart is so full. As soon as I saw the name Arrow I wanted it if he was a boy. I thought of this verse in Psalms and couldn’t get it out of my head. It is such an important job to raise your babies. And I am so grateful for the chance to be with them and raise them with purpose much bigger than themselves. Oh, Arrow. You are a little dream. We are smitten. #baby3 #itsaboy #rainbowbaby #raisingarrows #joyjoyjoy,” Ellie posted on Instagram.