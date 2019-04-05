New York Jets New Jerseys, Uniforms & Gear (2019)

The New York Jets have a brand new look.

The team unveiled an updated uniform for the first time since 1998 in an event on Thursday night in New York City. Green is the theme, of course, but a few modern touches have been made to the jerseys and pants, which are made by Nike, as well as a helmet makeover. The jerseys colors were dubbed “Gotham Green,” “Spotlight White,” and, for the alternate jersey, “Stealth Black.”

And now thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the latest Jets jersey of your favorite players including Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams, or the newly-acquired Le’Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley, to name a handful. Other gear like shirts, hoodies, and hats are also available for men, women, and children.

