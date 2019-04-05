New York Jets New Jerseys, Uniforms & Gear (2019)

The New York Jets have a brand new look.
The team unveiled an updated uniform for the first time since 1998 in an event on Thursday night in New York City. Green is the theme, of course, but a few modern touches have been made to the jerseys and pants, which are made by Nike, as well as a helmet makeover. The jerseys colors were dubbed “Gotham Green,” “Spotlight White,” and, for the alternate jersey, “Stealth Black.”
And now thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the latest Jets jersey of your favorite players including Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams, or the newly-acquired Le’Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley, to name a handful. Other gear like shirts, hoodies, and hats are also available for men, women, and children.
Browse the entire New York Jets team store at Fanatics.
Check out the brand new NYJ gear below:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The brand new jerseys are out and you can throw your support behind the quarterback of the future with the Sam Darnold New York Jets Nike Player Game Jersey, which in this case, is White.
The jersey is made of 100 percent polyester and features side mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, a tailored design, and screen print graphics for logo and Darnold’s name and No. 14.
It runs in sizes Small through 2XL and is available for a number of different players.
Check out all the New York Jets Jerseys at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let everyone know who your favorite player is with the Jamal Adams New York Jets Nike Player Game Jersey.
This “Home Green” jersey features side mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, a tailored design, and screen print graphics for logo and Adams’ name and No. 33. It is made of is made of 100 percent polyester.
The jersey runs true to size, so if you’re someone who likes it a bit looser, order a size up.
It runs in sizes Small through 2XL and is available for a number of different players.
All jerseys are also available in women’s sizes.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Get behind the newest star running back with the Le’Veon Bell New York Jets Nike Game Jersey. This is the alternate Black jersey.
It’s made of 100 percent polyester and features side mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, a tailored design, and screen print graphics for logo and Bell’s name and number. Bell hasn’t received a number yet, but the jersey will be sent with it when he does.
These jerseys fit true to size. It’s recommend ordering a size larger if you prefer a looser fit or two sizes if you plan on layering underneath the jersey.
It runs in sizes Small through 2XL and is available for a number of different players.
Shopping for a younger fan? Take a look at all the N.Y. Jets Youth Jerseys at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
There’s more new gear other than jerseys. And this Sam Darnold New York Jets NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Authentic Stack NFL Player Name & Number T-Shirt is sure to be a popular item.
The Black short sleeved T is made of 100 percent cotton and features screen print graphics for the Jets logo and Darnold’s name and No. 14.
Machine washable, the shirt is available in sizes Small through 5XL.
Looking for a different player or style? Browse all of the latest New York Jets T-Shirts at Fanatics, which has sizes for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Be ready for the 2019 season with the New York Jets Fanatics Branded Primary Logo Pullover Hoodie.
Made for moderate temperatures, the Black sweatshirt is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester. It features a hood with drawstrings, front pouch pocket, and screen print graphics.
See all the New York Jets Hoodies and Sweatshirts at Fanatics for more options for the entire family.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Go old school and show respect for the one of the best players in team history in the Curtis Martin New York Jets Nike Women’s Retired Game Jersey.
The jersey, which is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, features side mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, a tailored design, and screen print graphics for logo and Martin’s name and No. 28. It’s also machine washable.
It runs in sizes Small through 2XL and it runs true to size, so if you want a looser fit, order a size up.
Fanatics has hundreds of items for ladies, so check out the entire New York Jets Women’s Collection, which features jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies, and more.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Be ready for the draft in style with the New York Jets New Era 2019 NFL Draft On-Stage Official 59FIFTY Fitted Hat.
The structured fit hat has a low crown, flat brim, and six panel construction. It’s made of 100 percent polyester and is available in a number of fitted sizes.
Looking for a different style? Take a look at all the New York Jets Hats at Fanatics.