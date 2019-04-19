Joel Embiid Sixers News: ‘I Would Not Trust His Health’, Says Analyst

After missing game three of the NBA playoffs with yet another injury, many NBA analysts started calling Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid‘s long term health into question. On ESPN’s First Take, Max Kellerman even went as far as to say that Embiid’s lack of durability makes Ben Simmons an untouchable player for them.

Embiid has battled through injuries for the entirety of his career, never playing close to a full season in any of his three seasons. While he has broken 60 games in his two previous seasons, Embiid has yet to showcase the durability to play close to a full 82 game season. More importantly, Embiid has now missed time in both of his postseason appearances.

Max Kellerman Says on Sixers’ Joel Embiid, “I Would Not Trust His Health”

Outside of just saying he wouldn’t trust Embiid’s health, Kellerman brings up the possibility of trading Embiid over Simmons. He isn’t entirely wrong though. Joel Embiid is currently an MVP caliber player but especially with the injury cloud that perpetually looms over him, it is easy to think that he might be relatively close to his ceiling as an NBA player. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is any semblance of a jump shot away from possibly becoming the NBA’s most dangerous weapon – and he’s younger than Embiid. Should push come to shove and the Sixers be forced to deal one of their prized assets, moving Embiid down the road might simply make more sense given the possible upside of Simmons.

Interestingly, the Sixers haven’t completely fallen apart when Embiid goes down – largely thanks to the strong play of Simmons. In fact, the Sixers run their offense at a much faster pace and are a much more dynamic offensive unit. Embiid’s conditioning has been a very big issue and the Sixers are forced to play at a much slower pace with their Hulk on the floor.

Joel Embiid Sixers Injury News

Battling Tendinitis in his knee, Embiid was a game-time decision for the Sixers-Nets game three showdown and was eventually ruled out just 15 minutes before tip. Embiid has long struggled with injuries and voiced his frustration following his latest bout.

“It’s tough. That’s what tendinitis is all about. And some days you got your days and some other days is different.” Embiid said, “So even in the games that I play I just try to go out there and try to play for these guys.”

Despite his ugly apology for a hard elbow to Jarrett Allen, it is hard not to feel bad for the supremely talented big man.

Having missed games in every single season and playoff series he has ever been a part of, we haven’t been able to see what a full season of healthy Embiid is capable of. One of the leagues most talented players, Embiid seemingly doesn’t stop improving. However, with injuries now piling up, one can’t help but wonder if the mounting list of injuries will eventually take its toll on the young superstar’s development.