Josh Rosen’s Contract: What’s New Dolphins QB’s Salary?

Josh Rosen is reportedly no longer an Arizona Cardinal, as the 2nd-year quarterback is heading to Miami per multiple reports. As Pro Football Talk states on Twitter: “Multiple sources say the Dolphins are close to a deal for QB Josh Rosen, and that a deal may actually be tentatively done. Arizona would get pick No. 48 from Miami.”

Rosen threw for just 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his rookie year. New Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. This hastened the discussion of jettisoning Rosen, who was last year’s No. 10 overall pick.

Rosen signed a 4-year, $17.59 million deal last year for the Cardinals. Per Nick Korte of Over the Cap, Rosen’s contract via trade is fully guaranteed, but a lower annual salary.

–Josh Rosen's contract via trade: 3 years, $6.24M, fully guaranteed, plus option in 2022.

–48th overall selection's contract: 4 years, $6.09M, $2.45M signing bonus. Other than the guarantees, the contracts are very similar in value. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 26, 2019

Per Spotrac, this valuation makes sense, but there’s extra incentives that boost Rosen’s earnings. He will make $570K next season in base salary, $2.7 million due to signing and $709K in roster bonus. He earned $10.8 million in last year’s initial signing bonus, which is divided into 4-year chunks.

Miami, meanwhile, has more than enough space to make this work. Per Spotrac, they have over $38 million in cap space before this deal, and will only see a $4 million hit with Rosen onboard.

Rosen is set to compete with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job in South Beach. He threw for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 picks for Tampa Bay last season in place of Jameis Winston.

The hope is that Miami is not paying too much for a long-term quarterback in Rosen, but with the luxury of an emergency starter in Fitzpatrick. With the rest of the over $30 million in cap space, Miami’s next goal is to surround Rosen/Fitzpatrick with weapons on the outside, as the best target is probably Kenny Stills.

Without a second round pick (that they are reportedly sending to Arizona), the Dolphins have to wait until Round 3 to replenish the receiver corps.