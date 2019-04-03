Kelly Stafford, Matt Stafford’s Wife, to Have Surgery on Brain Tumor

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, announced on her Instagram that she will need surgery to remove a brain tumor on her cranial nerve.
She talked about how she was suffering from vertigo starting this January, which led to an MRI that discovered the results. The official medical terms she cites in the post are acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.
This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out. I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember. Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance… Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult. The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine.. Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support. Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room. Thank u. Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.
She states in the post that the surgery will be taking place in the next two weeks. According to John Hopkins, acoustic neuroma is noncancerous but still causes facial nerve damage.
Acoustic neuroma is a rare noncancerous tumor. It grows slowly from an overproduction of Schwann cells and is also called a vestibular schwannoma. The tumor then presses on the hearing and balance nerves in the inner ear. Schwann cells normally wrap around and support nerve fibers. A large tumor can press on the facial nerve or brain structures.
According to the Otology and Neurotology Journal, the operation to remove the tumor has a death rate lower than 1 percent.
She states in the post that one of her fears is that she’ll feel guilty not being with her kids enough during the recovery process.
“I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long,” she states. ” I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”
The Staffords welcomed another baby, Hunter Hope Stafford, this past August. Before this child, the couple welcomed twins into the world named Sawyer and Chandler.
Matthew has said he enjoys being a father but also says it’s a lot of work, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“It’s good,” Stafford said to the Free Press. “A lot of work, but tons of fun. And only going to get better I’m sure.”
Matt and Kelly met at the University of Georgia. He was busy throwing for over 7,000 yards as a Bulldog, working his way towards the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. She was a cheerleader on the sidelines of Sanford Stadium “between the hedges.”