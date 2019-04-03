Kelly Stafford, Matt Stafford’s Wife, to Have Surgery on Brain Tumor

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, announced on her Instagram that she will need surgery to remove a brain tumor on her cranial nerve.

She talked about how she was suffering from vertigo starting this January, which led to an MRI that discovered the results. The official medical terms she cites in the post are acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.

She states in the post that the surgery will be taking place in the next two weeks. According to John Hopkins, acoustic neuroma is noncancerous but still causes facial nerve damage.

Acoustic neuroma is a rare noncancerous tumor. It grows slowly from an overproduction of Schwann cells and is also called a vestibular schwannoma. The tumor then presses on the hearing and balance nerves in the inner ear. Schwann cells normally wrap around and support nerve fibers. A large tumor can press on the facial nerve or brain structures.

According to the Otology and Neurotology Journal, the operation to remove the tumor has a death rate lower than 1 percent.

She states in the post that one of her fears is that she’ll feel guilty not being with her kids enough during the recovery process.

“I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long,” she states. ” I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

The Staffords welcomed another baby, Hunter Hope Stafford, this past August. Before this child, the couple welcomed twins into the world named Sawyer and Chandler.

Matthew has said he enjoys being a father but also says it’s a lot of work, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s good,” Stafford said to the Free Press. “A lot of work, but tons of fun. And only going to get better I’m sure.”

Matt and Kelly met at the University of Georgia. He was busy throwing for over 7,000 yards as a Bulldog, working his way towards the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. She was a cheerleader on the sidelines of Sanford Stadium “between the hedges.”