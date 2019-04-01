Kevin Durant Appears to Tell Steph Curry of Nipsey Hussle’s Death Before Game

The horrible news of Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle’s death left the world seeking answers on Sunday. Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedm, died after being shot multiple times in Los Angeles.

After the news came to light, support and thoughts poured out from all areas of the globe, and specifically the sports world. While many have sent strong messages on social media following Hussle’s death, it appears Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was seen receiving the news from teammate Kevin Durant.

In a video posted on Twitter and first revealed on the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel, it’s being said that this scene was Durant telling Curry of the news.

Kevin Durant breaking the Nipsey news to Steph is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/zRa2hPdz3E — CurryDagger™🗡 (@CurryDagger) April 1, 2019

Hussle was on Stephen Curry’s ‘5 Minutes From Home’ on YouTube, taking part in the show’s second episode. The two talked about a number of issues relating to sports, music and fatherhood, as seen below.

Stephen Curry Posts on Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Curry was one of the many athletes who poured out their support to Hussle, who had a huge number of fans and friends throughout the sports community. The Warriors star took to Instagram late Sunday night and posted a message to Hussle.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezel Harrell sent a strong message after the news came, as Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points detailed.

Montrezl Harrell on Nipsey Hussle – “Honestly, any type of death should take a toll on everybody. Even with deaths we’ve had in the past like the Trayvon Martins. Any type of death or taking a person’s life is wrong… It’s enough. At the end of the day, it’s enough.”

Details of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

The shooting occurred in the late afternoon in the parking lot at Marathon Clothing, a store he opened, on West Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles’ Hyde Park. The Los Angeles Times reports that Hussle was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The report states that he was shot at close range by a young man who proceeded to run to a getaway car. Richard Winton and Laura Newberry of the Los Angeles Times cite that the shooter may be associated with a gang.

Details remain scant, but a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said Hussle was shot by a young man who opened fire at close range and then ran to a waiting getaway car. Based on initial information, the shooter is probably associated with a gang, the source said.

