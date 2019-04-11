Kevin Tway Calls Father, Bob Tway ‘Critical’ but a ‘Tool’ for His Game

PGA Tour pro Kevin Tway is one of the few professional athletes who witnessed success from a parent in the sports world while growing up. Tway, 30, was young when his father Bob was having success on the PGA Tour, but that success has helped the younger Tway during his own professional career.

Bob has posted top-10 finishes at the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Open Championship during his career. This includes a victory at the PGA Championship in 1986 before Kevin was even born. While having a father who’s been through the tour grind is positive for Kevin’s overall success as a pro, it also comes with plenty of critiques as well.

Kevin Tway Talks About Father Bob Tway’s Impact on Game

Kevin made it known that his father is supportive but also makes sure to stay on top of him, as Mark Herrmann of Newsday.com revealed.

“He’s supportive. He wants the best for me but he’s very critical. He can tell what’s going through my mind just by watching the shot tracker,” Kevin, 30, said after he opened the FedEx Cup playoffs by shooting 5-under-par 66 in the first round of the Northern Trust. “He knows my swing probably better than anyone. So, we talk about it every day.”

While Tway admits his father is critical, he also explains how he picks his brain often, calling him “a good tool to have” for his game in the same interview.

“I pick his brain a lot: What he felt in certain situations, how he went about winning golf tournaments,” the son said of the dad. “He played at the highest level for 30 years, so it’s a good tool to have.”

It’s a wise move to take the advice of Bob on his son’s part, considering the 59-year-old has eight PGA tour wins under his belt. Along with the aforementioned victory at the PGA Championship, the elder Tway has also finished third at the U.S. Open, tied for fifth at The Open Championship and tied for eighth at the Masters.

Kevin Tway’s PGA Tour Career

Tway picked up his first career PGA Tour victory in 2019 at the Safeway Open. Through the start of the season prior to the Masters, he’s also posted a T11 and T23 finish while heading to Augusta as the No. 26 player in the FedExCup rankings.

He’s attempting to build off 2017 and 2018 campaigns in which he posted three top-10 finishes in both years. Over the two-year span, Tway made more than $2.8 million in earnings but is set to surpass his best single season in that area this year in a far shorter period of time, having already won more than $1.37 million. This points to the strides forward Tway is taking, and maybe part of that can be credited to his father.

