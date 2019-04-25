Kobe Bryant’s Dad Said This About the Los Angeles Lakers Legend’s Career

Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant may be known as Kobe Bryant’s father, but he also had a career of his own.

From playing with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets from 1975-1983 to coaching the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA to playing overseas in France and Italy, Jellybean is basketball.

Being basketball means he knows talent when he sees it. So I’m curious: What is it really like to raise a child prodigy?

“It’s really the joy of the game,” Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I think as a parent, you figure he could play as long as he wants, as long as he enjoys the game. I think he made some comments about mentally…he’s fine. He likes the challenge. It’s your body. Your body takes you long to recuperate. That’s the challenge.”

The 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA, what made Kobe Bryant’s game unique is that it has many skill sets. Kobe grew up watching the greats like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan, but his footwork is so strong. Kobe’s father’s was too. Jellybean chatted about what it was like to see Kobe play for as long as he did and retire on his own terms.

As a fan, just watching him play and putting up all those points and playing at such a high level at such a great organization like the Lakers. I think that’s probably one of the important things,” he told me.

The fundamentals and doing things the right way is what Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant respects about his son.

“These kids come out of school and they worry about being a number one pick, number two pick, I think it’s more important that you get with the right organization and Kobe was able to do that and as you see, playing with one organization is really something special.”

Kobe Bryant stories are great to hear. “When he’s with the team and on the flights, he’s just one of the guys,” Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Kendall Marshall told me via Scoop B Radio.

“That’s something that I can appreciate. I don’t know that there’s a lot of superstars that are like that.”

“Kobe was put together differently than a lot of other guys,” NBA legend, J.R. Reid told me.

“We tried to get him to shoot some craps with us in the back, we started cracking jokes. I might be reading some stock stuff, computers, car stuff and Kobe is over there reading about The Art of War. He’s trying to be a mental assassin.”

In 20 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers; his only NBA ball club, Bryant became a five-time NBA Champion in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. The Lower Merion High School product also became a 17-time NBA All-Star (had 17 consecutive selections), was the NBA’s Slam Dunk Champion in 19997, scored 81 Points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.