Kobe Bryant Blamed for Lakers’ Struggles by Analyst

Despite the NBA playoffs producing some incredible storylines, the 37-45 Los Angeles Lakers continue to steal headlines on the back of a tumultuous week in southern California. With Magic Johnson stepping down as team president and head coach Luke Walton “mutually agreeing” to part ways shortly after, Rob Pelinka stands as the last remaining big name from the previous front office regime. Given his close ties as the former agent of Kobe Bryant, Pelinka’s job security had ESPN’s Max Kellerman questioning just how much pull the former Laker still had with the organization.

Watch Max Kellerman Claim Kobe Bryant is ‘Ruining’ the Lakers on ESPN’s First Take

While Kellerman might be reaching a bit when he says Kobe is ruining the Lakers, he brings up a very good point in questioning just what type of power Kobe Bryant has. Kellerman cites Kobe’s extension after his Achilles injury as the beginning of the downfall where, as a player, he wasn’t as efficient in his final years. From there Kellerman goes on to claim that Bryant is the one responsible for many of the Lakers questionable moves in recent years.

This all stems from the close relationship between Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss and Bryant. While Bryant’s word is without a doubt highly valued within the Laker organization, it is unlikely that, as Kellerman claims, he is the master puppeteer pulling the strings behind all these moves. While it is likely that Buss believes strongly in Pelinka given Kobe’s trust in his former agent, it is probably unlikely that Kobe is going around telling Buss to keep Pelinka around.

Lakers News: Head Coach Rumors Heating Up

With Walton firmly out heading into the 2019-2020 season, the Lakers Head Coach options are starting to get a bit clearer moving forward. Ty Lue, LeBron James‘ former head coach in Cleveland, is a leading candidate given his experience dealing with the mercurial superstar. Spurs assistant Juwan Howard is another leading name alongside 76ers assistant, and former Laker, Monty Williams.

Outside of the leading pack of frontrunners, sit options like Jason Kidd, the Van Gundy boys, Mark Jackson, and Earl Watson. None of those options really jump off the board at Laker fans and while someone like Howard or Williams might be the most exciting pick, they would be a major gamble with only three (maybe two) years of LeBron James left.

As such, the safest choice would probably be Ty Lue, though that isn’t an option that many Laker fans are overly excited to move forward with. The reality of the situation is that the Lakers have put themselves in a position where they must slam the panic button and move all in to win a title in the next few years. Lue offers the Lakers the safest “win-now” option having coached James to a title before and knowing how to work with the star player. Unfortunate as it may be, the last thing the Lakers can afford to have is another situation like this season where LeBron and Walton were clearly at odds.